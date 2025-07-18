OneAdvanced powers the world of work for over 70 new UK customers in Q1 FY26

Over 34O new organisations adopt, expand or modernise their software solutions with OneAdvanced between March and May 2025.

We’re thrilled by the results so far. We're uniquely positioned to help our customers, who operate in the most critical sectors in society, adapt and thrive in this evolving digital landscape.” — Roy Wood, Chief Commercial Officer at OneAdvanced

UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneAdvanced, a leading provider of sector-focused software portfolios across the UK, started the year off strong with over 342 organisations adopting, expanding or modernising their software with them between March and May 2025. Key wins include prominent names across the UK public and private sectors such as the Ministry of Justice, Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, the University of Greenwich, Haribo, Trenitalia and many more.A total of 73 new customers moved from older legacy solutions to OneAdvanced AI-powered software portfolios. The company is becoming instrumental in aligning public and private sector operations across key sectors like healthcare, education, legal and wholesale & logistics. This quarter, the company achieved 12% annualised ARR growth, showcasing its commitment to delivering value and fostering success.Driving AI InnovationThe launch of OneAdvancedAI during the first quarter of its financial year highlights the company’s commitment to delivering a secure, and trusted AI-powered solution that empower businesses and their teams. The Legal sector is leading the charge in AI with customers such as Watson Ramsbottom, the first to adopt OneAdvanced AI this quarter, demonstrating the sector’s interest, and AI’s unique ability to address industry challenges.Transforming Patient CareHaving long supported the NHS by managing some of its key digital operations, OneAdvanced handles over 1.5 million NHS 111 calls monthly across England, and 1 million cases per month nationally. It continued to strengthen its role as a key provider of healthcare technology this quarter securing 20 new customers in both the public and private healthcare space between March and May this year. Notably, a new partnership with the Greater Manchester Mental NHS Trust Foundation, supporting them with access and time and attendance solutions.Fuelled by the increased demand of weight loss drugs driving pressures on private providers to notify GP’s of treatments and prescriptions; of note were fourteen online pharmacies that adopted OneAdvanced’s Clinical Document Transfer software, previously known as Docman Connect, to securely and efficiently share patient correspondence, direct to GP Clinical Systems, removing the costs and risks of sending by post and email.Ric Thompson, SVP of Health & Care at OneAdvanced says: "We’re proud to be a trusted partner to the NHS, supporting its digital transformation journey through our innovative healthcare solutions. These recent successes reflect our commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centric solutions that tackle key national challenges. We’re excited to continue working in bettering society by collaborating with our customers.”Bridging Educational GapsThe education sector also played a pivotal role in the first quarter of OneAdvanced’s financial year. Twenty-six new customers partnered with OneAdvanced, including the University of Greenwich and Staffordshire University. The most notable of all was the Ministry of Justice, as part of the UK Government’s New Prison Education Service.“Our partnership with the Ministry of Justice represents a pivotal moment in reshaping prisoner education across England,” stated Mark Dewell, SVP of Education, Government & Housing at OneAdvanced, “By providing accurate learning assessments through our software, we are not only enabling better maths, english and digital skills, but rebuilding people’s futures.”Streamlining Government OperationsIn government, OneAdvanced welcomed Staffordshire Council, which will leverage its financial management software to streamline operations over a five-year period.Mark Dewell, SVP of Education, Government & Housing at OneAdvanced, says: "We're thrilled to welcome Staffordshire Council to OneAdvanced. We take pride in enabling the provision of efficient citizen services through innovative technology."OneAdvanced’s mission is to ‘power the world of work’ across both the private and public sector, enabling customers to digitally transform their workplaces by connecting workflows across their organisations, driving benefits to their customers, people and communities.To find out more about OneAdvanced visit: www.oneadvanced.com

