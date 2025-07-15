Submit Release
Superintendent Degenfelder Calls on WEA to Denounce NEA’s Dangerous Attack on President Trump

CHEYENNE – Superintendent Megan Degenfelder makes a statement calling on the Wyoming Education Association (WEA) to denounce the National Education Association (NEA)’s dangerous attack on President Trump.

The National Education Association, of which the Wyoming Education Association is affiliated, recently adopted a business item labeling President Trump’s programs and actions as “fascist” and “authoritarian”, and his move to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education as “racist.” Not only is this patently false, but it is also the type of incendiary leftist rhetoric that has inspired assassination attempts against the President himself and acts of violence, intimidation, and vandalism against many other members of the Trump Administration and executive branch agencies. 

This irresponsible and dangerous political narrative must stop. It is particularly harmful when it is being perpetuated by public educator advocates who are supposed to be modeling civility and good citizenship to our students. 

Therefore, I am calling on the Wyoming Education Association to immediately and unequivocally denounce the NEA’s adoption of this business item. It is time for the WEA to decide whether it stands with Wyoming or with the radicals in Washington, DC.” 

