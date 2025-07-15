July 14 - Man Arrested for Arson Attack on Archuleta County Elections Office; Statements from Colorado Secretary of State and Executive Director of the Colorado Clerks Association

News Release

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Andrew Kline

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, July 14, 2025 - An arrest was made in connection with an arson attack on the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The attack was perpetrated with a firebomb device and also impacted the County Assessor’s Office. It took place on June 12.

"It is appalling that a Colorado elections office was firebombed, and even more so that the suspect has a history of spreading election conspiracies. Attacks on democratic institutions must be strongly condemned,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I take any threat to elections incredibly seriously, and thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case. We will support the Archuleta County Clerk’s Office and ensure they are able to fully recover from this attack.”

“The Colorado County Clerks Association is grateful to federal, state, and local law enforcement and the Colorado Department of State for their prompt and professional response to this situation. While the investigation remains ongoing, we unequivocally condemn any deliberate act or threat of political violence,” said Matt Crane, Executive Director of the Colorado Clerks Association. “Colorado’s County Clerks and their teams serve as nonpartisan and trusted stewards of our democratic process. Any attempt to intimidate or harm them—or compromise their facilities—is an affront to democracy itself and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The suspect in this case was arrested on Thursday, June 26 after a joint investigation by the Pagosa Springs Police Department and Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, and other law enforcement agencies. Video footage obtained during the investigation assisted law enforcement in identifying the suspect, who has also publicly expressed election conspiracies and anti-tax beliefs according to the affidavit for arrest warrant.

According to the same affidavit, a “Molotov cocktail-type device” was thrown into a room that holds voting equipment. Both the County Assessor and County Clerk’s Offices were affected. The suspect was arrested for first degree arson, a class four felony, and possession of an explosive or incendiary device, a class five felony.

The case is in the Sixth Judicial District.