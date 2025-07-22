News Release

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Andrew Kline

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, July 22, 2025 - The Secretary of State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB) awarded over $1.6 million in grants in the first two quarters of 2025 to 18 counties. The counties that received grants are:

Alamosa County - $236,954.09

Archuleta County - $170,789.00

Bent County - $72,155.85

Conejos County - $127,433.14

Custer County - $144,856.34

Fremont County - $156,183.80

Hinsdale County - $22,364.25

Kit Carson County - $12,522.10

Lake County - $115,489.52

Mineral County - $13,919.00

Montezuma County - $10,924.42

Montrose County - $125,301.00

Otero County - $245,913.85

Rio Grande County - $100,435.56

Saguache County - $106,009.95

San Juan County - $5,593.00

Teller County - $4,418.00

Yuma County - $21,388.80

"My office works year-round to ensure counties in every corner of Colorado have the resources they need. I'm proud of our work to provide these grants, which allow counties to better serve their constituents and make public documents more accessible to anyone who wants them," said Secretary Griswold.

The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The ERTB’s statutory authority was renewed in 2021 with new legislation that allows the board to consider security improvements for counties’ land recording systems. The grants help counties – especially in rural Colorado – invest in technological upgrades. Since its creation, the board has awarded more than $20 million dollars to ensure county clerks are able to improve and maintain property records and other important documents.

Click here for more information on the ERTB