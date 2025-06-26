News Release

Denver, June 26, 2025 - Yesterday a former Mesa County postal worker was sentenced to five years in prison for her role in stealing and submitting ballots with fraudulent signatures during the 2024 General Election. She previously pled guilty to felony identity theft and forgery.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold has issued the following statement:

“Colorado elections are safe and secure, and our election laws will be enforced. We will not let anyone threaten our elections or disenfranchise Colorado voters. I will continue to stand up for our democracy and protect the right to vote.”

This ballot fraud scheme was discovered during Colorado’s signature verification process, a nation-leading security measure. A total of 16 ballots had been stolen by this individual and voted in collaboration with another participant in the scheme. Those ballots were fraudulently cast and then returned to the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s office via USPS. Colorado’s many layers of security helped catch this scheme and prevent these bad actors from disenfranchising additional Colorado voters.

The second individual involved in the scheme will appear in court in July for a plea hearing and possible sentencing.