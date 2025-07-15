Loop 101 North on-ramp at Raintree Drive set to close July 20

PHOENIX – The northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) on-ramp at Raintree Drive will be closed for approximately 60 days starting late Sunday, July 20, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The ramp will be reconstructed as part of ADOT’s ongoing freeway widening project in north Scottsdale.

Drivers who normally would use the ramp should plan on using an alternate route, including entering northbound Loop 101 at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

ADOT asks Loop 101 drivers in the area to allow extra travel time, slow down and to continue to provide room for traffic entering the freeway while crews work on the widening project.

The $108 million Pima Freeway Improvement Project between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road started in January 2024. The project is adding new lanes in both directions and providing other improvements, including enhancements at the Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard interchange. It is scheduled for completion in early 2026.

The Loop 101 widening project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.