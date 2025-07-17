AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND Introduces "Souvenir Plan" Tickets

Special tickets including original merchandise were launched for the three Hello Kitty-themed facilities on Awaji Island

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Furusato Incubation Inc., the operators of three Hello Kitty-themed facilities on Awaji Island (Hyogo Prefecture) collectively known as AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND, has launched a new “Souvenir Plan” with special perks at a better value for attraction visitors. Sales began on Thursday, July 17, from 10:00 AM (JST).

This special plan is available in two types: “Gold Ticket” and “Premiere Ticket”. The Gold Ticket includes admission to HELLO KITTY SMILE, a media art restaurant featuring greetings with Hello Kitty in her Otohime outfit (based on the Japanese folktale of Urashima Taro), along with an array of Hello Kitty merchandise worth approximately 30,000 yen. The Premiere Ticket includes a combined pass for both HELLO KITTY SMILE, which also features Hello Kitty-themed restaurants, crafts, and activities, as well as HELLO KITTY APPLE HOUSE, a large apple-shaped observatory, and HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX, a themed theater restaurant, plus a set of Hello Kitty merchandise worth approximately 50,000 yen and a box of exclusive, limited edition AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND sweets.

All ticket types offer excellent value for fans of Hello Kitty and Japanese "kawaii" culture, providing a change to experience the immersion and charm of AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND.

■Overview: AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND Souvenir Plan

Sales Launch: Thursday, July 17, 2025, 10:00 AM (JST)

Details:

Gold Ticket (Adult)

- Admission to HELLO KITTY SMILE

- Box of AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND exclusive sweets

- Assorted Hello Kitty merchandise (approx. 30,000 yen value)

Gold Ticket (Child)

- Admission to HELLO KITTY SMILE

- Assorted Hello Kitty merchandise (approx. 10,000 yen value)

Premiere Ticket (Adult)

- Combined admission ticket to AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND

- Box of AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND exclusive sweets

- Assorted Hello Kitty merchandise (approx. 50,000 yen value)

Premiere Ticket (Child)

- Combined admission ticket to AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND

- Assorted Hello Kitty merchandise (approx. 10,000 yen value)

Prices:

Gold Ticket - Adults 34,500 yen, Children (4-12 years) 10,800 yen

Premiere Ticket - Adults 55,000 yen, Children (4-12 years) 11,000 yen

* All prices include tax.

Reservations: https://www.kkday.com/en-us/product/119609-hello-kitty-smile-admission-ticket-hyogo-japan

Locations: HELLO KITTY SMILE - 985-1 Nojimahikinoura, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX / HELLO KITTY APPLE HOUSE - 177-5 Nojimahirabayashi, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: HELLO KITTY SMILE (Operated by Pasona Furusato Incubation Inc.)

Tel: +81 (0)799-70-9037

