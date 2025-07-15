PumpAlarm.com Offers Cellular Sump Pump Alarm Kit

An Indianapolis-based company provides continuous monitoring during power outages using cellular technology, ensuring service when power and internet fail.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PumpAlarm.com, a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions, offers Cellular Sump Pump Alarm Kit, designed to protect basements from water damage by providing real-time alerts even during power outages. The kit includes a 15-foot micro float switch that alerts homeowners of high water levels, giving them time to react before damage occurs.

Water damage from sump pump failures affects thousands of American homes annually, often occurring when homeowners are away or during power outages when traditional Wi-Fi monitoring systems fail. The company identified this void in the residential sector, recognizing that conventional Wi-Fi monitors fail during power outages, leaving properties vulnerable to water damage.

Each kit contains:

• 1 Cellular Alarm Unit

• 1 15 ft. Micro Float Switch

• 4 AA Batteries

• 4 Mounting Straps

• 2 Hose Clamps

• 3 Mount Screws & Plastic Anchors

• 1 Quick Start Installation Guide

• 1-Year Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty

The system operates independently of home power and internet connections, utilizing cellular networks to maintain continuous monitoring capability.

"With the PumpAlarm, I can know immediately when a problem begins and initiate a response before things get out of hand," said Thomas J., a satisfied customer.

The device features multiple monitoring capabilities, including power monitoring that sends messages when power goes out and returns; temperature monitoring for both high and low temperature conditions with adjustable alarm levels; water level monitoring through float switches; and floor water detection when 3/16" of water is detected.

The kit includes a paddle antenna to enhance cellular reception in basement environments. Installation is designed for do-it-yourself setup, requiring only a screwdriver and the ability to send a text message.

"Pumpalarm.com is very responsive to their customers and they put out a quality product with easy-to-understand instructions and installation procedures," noted customer John K.

Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO of Pumpalarm.com, emphasized the company's commitment to reliable monitoring solutions. At Pumpalarm.com, the mission is to provide reliable, easy-to-use monitoring solutions that ensure the safety, efficiency, and peace of mind for customers.

Established in 2013, Pumpalarm.com has evolved into a comprehensive solution for pump monitoring requirements, with collective experience of over two decades inherited from affiliate company OmniSite, which designs monitors for municipalities nationwide. By utilizing cellular technology, the company ensures continuous monitoring and alerts, even in the event of a power failure.

Customer Steve K. expressed his satisfaction: "PumpAlarm and sensors are a sigh of relief."

The company provides a one-year warranty on its products, covering defects in materials and workmanship under normal use and service. The service includes a money-back guarantee on products and cellular service if cellular reception is not present at the installation location within the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

Pumpalarm.com serves residential and commercial customers nationwide, providing monitoring solutions designed to protect valuable assets and maintain secure environments.

For more information about the Cellular Sump Pump Alarm Kit and other monitoring solutions, visit https://www.pumpalarm.com/ or call +1 888-454-5051. Additional resources are available at the company's blog at https://www.pumpalarm.com/blog/the-pumpalarm-blog-1 and online shop at www.pumpalarm.com/shop.

About PumpAlarm.com

PumpAlarm.com (https://www.pumpalarm.com/about-us) is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm.com is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

Contact:

203 West Morris St

Indianapolis, IN 46225

USA

