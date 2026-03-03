Compass Business Solutions Expands Its Footprint in Texas; Expands Its Austin Team

Compass Business Solutions offers strategic HR and team development services to Texas companies, adding a new Senior Consultant in Austin to serve clients.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Business Solutions, a leading professional firm dedicated to maximizing organizational performance, offers its strategic guidance and human resources services to clients in the Texas market. Driven by a mission to create work environments where people thrive, the firm provides solutions that pair individual coaching with team development, empowering the backbone of any business—its people.

To support operations and client service in the region, Compass Business Solutions added Kylee Eskelsen to the Austin team as a Senior Consultant. With a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University in College Station, Eskelsen operates as a strategic consultant who quickly brings clarity to complex situations through a big-picture lens.

• Pairs high-level strategy with operational efficiency to help leaders turn insight into clear, executable plans.

• Offers a strong background in building organizations from the ground up, supporting teams through transformation, and partnering with established organizations.

• Builds trust quickly, operates with intention, and helps teams stretch, grow, and achieve lasting results.

• Brings a highly active lifestyle to the team; outside of work, she plays competitive sand volleyball, loves sports, and enjoys any game that keeps score.

Ms. Hannah Collins, Director of Business Development, guides initiatives to connect businesses with the right strategies. Compass Business Solutions provides services to clients across multiple locations, including Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Orange County, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. The firm delivers the strategic guidance leaders need to move forward confidently, offering expertise in areas designed to grow your business, outsource HR, strengthen leaders, hire talent, develop talent, reward performance, boost engagement, and improve compliance.

The core values of Compass Business Solutions remain non-negotiable and drive every conversation, interaction, and work product. The team connects with clients by listening and building trust, acts as craft experts in all aspects of employee experience, provides custom solutions unique to each client, possesses the courage to fearlessly resolve challenges, and deeply cares about people and the impact of the work.

The effectiveness of this strategic guidance is reflected in the experiences of the leaders and organizations served:

• "The Compass team not only took the time to understand our problem, they understood our Company. Compass was not just a consulting firm but a true partner taking a vested interest in our long term success." – Kelly M.

• "A strong mentoring program is essential to FHLBank’s efforts to build a strong leadership talent pipeline. Compass’s consultation, resources, and training really took our program to the next level." – Carolyn M.

• "I couldn’t be happier with the service that was orchestrated and delivered by Compass. From the outset, they made us feel as if we were their only client, their work was beyond tremendous and we believe sets us up for success both in the short and longer term." – Scott B.

Organizations interested in learning more about Compass Business Solutions' services or exploring partnership opportunities may visit https://wearecompass.com/ or call +1 724-670-3825. Additional insights and resources are available at https://wearecompass.com/insights/.

About Compass Business Solutions

Compass Business Solutions is a professional services firm headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a fully remote team. The company's mission is to create work environments where people thrive. Compass brings together individual coaching and team development to empower employees at all levels of an organization. The firm serves clients in Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Orange County, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Texas and is able to work with clients all over the country. Services include business growth consulting, outsourced HR, leadership development, talent acquisition, performance management, employee engagement programs, and compliance support. Five core values guide all client engagements: Connect, Courage, Custom, Care, and Craft.

• Compass Business Solutions provides custom human resources, organizational development, and leadership training services to businesses.

• The organization is headquartered in Mars, Pennsylvania.

• For more information on the firm's strategic approach and workplace research, please refer to the official blog at https://wearecompass.com/insights/.

