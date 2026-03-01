SleepScriptMD Offers Physician-Led Online Insomnia Care Without Appointments

A telemedicine platform offering access to board-certified physicians for insomnia treatment through an asynchronous care model across most U.S. states.

SHELBYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SleepScriptMD, a physician-led insomnia clinic, provides adults suffering from chronic sleep problems with access to board-certified medical care through an online platform that eliminates the need for appointments in most states. The telemedicine service delivers sleep treatment through asynchronous care, allowing patients to complete their medical intake and receive prescriptions without scheduling office visits.

The platform addresses a gap in accessible sleep healthcare by offering care from licensed physicians who personally review each patient case. Co-founded by Dr. Peter Kelly, a family medicine specialist, and Dr. David Danish, who holds dual board certification in child and adolescent psychiatry as well as adult psychiatry, the service combines expertise across multiple medical disciplines to deliver comprehensive sleep care.

"SleepScriptMD offers an AI-assisted asynchronous platform, enabling users to access personalized sleep solutions at their own pace with efficiency and safety," said Dr. David Danish, spokesperson for SleepScriptMD. "For those who desire or require more hands-on care, the platform provides a virtual telehealth option, where patients can connect directly with highly trained practitioners."

The service operates in more than 40 states nationwide, with most states allowing fully asynchronous care where patients complete their entire medical intake online without requiring a video or phone appointment. In 16 states, telehealth regulations require a brief virtual visit with a licensed provider before prescriptions can be issued.

Evidence-Based Medication Approach

SleepScriptMD focuses exclusively on non-addictive, evidence-based sleep medications. The platform does not prescribe controlled substances, benzodiazepines, or "Z-drugs" that can lead to dependency. Instead, the service offers a three-tiered system of non-controlled prescription medications.

The medication options include:

• Trazodone, which improves slow wave sleep

• Clonidine, which calms the nervous system

• Vistaril (hydroxyzine), a calming antihistamine that also boosts serotonin

Each patient's online intake helps physicians select the safest and most effective medication to support natural sleep cycles without the risk of dependency. Licensed medical professionals review every treatment plan, and prescriptions are sent directly to patients' preferred pharmacies.

Accessible Pricing Structure

The platform offers an introductory rate of $25 for the first month, with no insurance requirement. Following the initial month, patients can choose between monthly billing at $42 or a 90-day plan at $95. The service operates on a commitment-free model where patients can cancel or pause treatment at any time.

In states requiring virtual appointments, the first visit costs $110 and includes a 10-20 minute video or phone consultation with a licensed provider. Optional follow-up visits are available for $85 and last 5-15 minutes. Prescription costs are separate and paid directly to pharmacies.

Patient Response

Patients report positive experiences with the service's accessibility and thoroughness. Christopher V., a patient, stated: "I was kinda skeptical about an online thing for sleep meds, but it actually worked out great. They were really thorough, didn't just throw a prescription at me, and made sure I got the right thing for my situation. Sleep has been WAY better since I started this."

Olivia, another patient, noted the streamlined process: "Super straightforward. I answered the questions, they approved my prescription, and that was that. No drama, no hassle. Just solid sleep."

Three-Step Process

The platform operates through a simplified three-step process:

1. Patients complete a secure online intake for $25, answering questions to confirm eligibility for asynchronous care and to rule out medical or mental health contraindications.

2. The intake undergoes clinical review by licensed medical professionals. In states allowing asynchronous care, providers approve treatment directly. In other states, a brief virtual appointment is scheduled within three business days.

3. Prescriptions are sent to the patient's preferred pharmacy. Refills, dose adjustments, or medication changes are available at any time.

In most states, prescriptions are issued within hours of completing the intake, with same-day service available for eligible patients depending on state telehealth regulations.

Additional Services

Beyond prescription medications, SleepScriptMD offers curated supplement recommendations for patients preferring natural sleep solutions. The platform also provides physician-reviewed at-home sleep testing for patients who suspect sleep apnea.

Physician Background

Dr. Kelly and Dr. Danish first met during their post-baccalaureate studies at a premedical program affiliated with Harvard. Through their individual medical practices, both physicians identified a need for effective, affordable solutions to improve sleep health that are safe, non-addictive, and delivered with medical expertise.

Their complementary backgrounds in family medicine and psychiatry ensure a comprehensive approach to care, blending expertise in mental health, physical health, and safe prescribing practices.

For more information about SleepScriptMD's services, visit https://sleepscriptmd.com or call +1 800-737-8385. Additional mental health insights are available at https://sleepscriptmd.com/expert-mental-health-insights.

SleepScriptMD, based in Shelbyville, Tennessee, delivers accessible, high-quality sleep healthcare through telemedicine. Co-founded by Dr. Peter Kelly (family medicine) and Dr. David Danish (dual board certified in child/adolescent and adult psychiatry), the platform combines complementary medical expertise to deliver comprehensive sleep care. The service offers both AI-assisted asynchronous care and virtual telehealth options, enabling patients to access personalized sleep solutions with safety and efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of medical oversight.

