Star Ready To Move Homes Offers Weather-Tight Shell Builds So Buyers Can Finish on Their Timeline

Star Ready to Move Homes offers shell-stage RTM builds in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, giving buyers the freedom to complete their homes on their own schedules.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Ready to Move Homes, a trusted builder of ready to move homes serving residents across Manitoba and Saskatchewan for over 30 years, offers a shell build option that allows homebuyers to take possession of a weather-tight structure and complete the interior finishing on their own timeline and to their own specifications.

The shell build model addresses a practical need for buyers who want control over the final stages of their home — from flooring and fixtures to cabinetry and paint — without managing an entire construction process from the ground up.

To illustrate what a shell build looks like in practice, Star Ready to Move Homes offers a Pine Grove shell build show home that prospective buyers can walk through. The show home features:

• 936 sq. ft. of living space

• 3 bedrooms

• 1 bathroom

• Open concept living area

• Front covered porch

The Pine Grove show home gives buyers a tangible sense of the structure, scale, and build quality they can expect before committing to a purchase.

A Legacy Built on Craftsmanship and Customer Confidence

Star Ready to Move Homes traces its roots to Star Building Materials, founded in 1952 with a focus on sourcing quality lumber products for residential and recreational builds. Approximately 30 years ago, the company expanded into ready to move homes, recognizing a growing demand for quality, affordable housing solutions in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Over three decades, Star has guided countless families through the home-buying process, from initial selection to final placement on their property. The company's mandate — to bring unsurpassed value and service to every customer and every job — has remained consistent throughout its growth.

"Star Ready to Move Homes has spent decades earning the trust of families in Manitoba and Saskatchewan," said Mr. Jeff Meseman, Spokesperson, Star Ready to Move Homes. "The shell build option reflects our commitment to meeting buyers where they are — giving them a solid, weather-tight foundation so they can personalise the rest of the home on their own schedule and budget."

RTM Homes Designed Around the Buyer's Needs

Star Ready to Move Homes offers a range of ready to move homes, cottage packages, garages, and sheds. For buyers who want a home tailored specifically to their preferences, the company's in-house design and drafting team works with clients to modify existing plans or develop new blueprints entirely.

Key aspects of the Star RTM home process include:

• Predictable costs: A clear breakdown of all costs associated with purchasing RTM homes is provided to buyers upfront

• Quality control: Homes are constructed in a controlled facility to consistent quality standards

• Energy efficiency: RTM homes are built to energy efficiency standards as reported by the company's customers

• Delivery network: Star's transport system makes it possible to deliver RTM homes to communities across Manitoba and Saskatchewan, including Regina, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg

Clients looking for additional structures alongside their home can also access Star's garage and shed build services, including turn-key built garages and outdoor storage sheds.

Clients Share Their Experiences

Homeowners who have worked with Star Ready to Move Homes have shared their experiences directly:

Eranio B. wrote: "RTM Home. STAR did a wonderful job in our semi finished homestead. The craftsmanship is top of the line. Been a year since STAR delivered our home and although we are still working on it, STAR is still assisting us on trades people and giving us suggestions. There responsibilities are done but yet they are so accommodating. Everybody at STAR are professionals. Would recommend them highly. There list of trades people are also highly recommended (interlaken Forms, Elite Plumbing, Martin Electric, Friesen Drillers and Daryl's Eavesthrouh). Thank you all for a wonderful job. 😀"

Karen L. noted: "Had a wonderful experience with Star as they built a cottage for our family. Sean was very patient with my many requests for revisions and Shay went above and beyond to ensure every last detail was built to last."

Kent R. added: "Great home builder and great people to work with. I highly recommend them."

Seasonal Promotions Available

Star Ready to Move Homes offers seasonal promotions on ready to move homes, built-on-site homes, cottages, garages, and sheds. Current promotions include a Feature Home of the Month, stock homes, built-on-site cottage shells, shell material packages, turn-key built garages, garage materials, and outdoor storage shed builds. Availability is limited, and offers change seasonally.

Mr. Meseman added: "For buyers who have been waiting for the right moment to move forward, a shell build offers a practical path — and our seasonal promotions make it an opportune time to explore what's available."

Homebuyers in Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and surrounding communities in Manitoba and Saskatchewan interested in learning more about Star Ready to Move Homes' shell builds, RTM homes, or seasonal promotions are encouraged to contact the company directly at +1 204-669-9200 or visit www.starreadytomovehomes.com. Additional resources are available at https://www.starreadytomovehomes.com/blog.

About Star Ready to Move Homes

Star Ready To Move Homes is a leading provider of high-quality, affordable ready-to-move homes, cottages, garages, and sheds in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. With a legacy spanning 30 years, Star has earned a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, personalised service, and customer satisfaction. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation and value has made it the preferred choice for homeowners across Western Canada.

Contact Details:

1066 Springfield Road

Winnipeg, MB R2G 3T3

Canada

https://maps.app.goo.gl/GKVbnD3DHiLMqQ2m7

Notes to Editors:

• Star Building Materials was founded in 1952, initially focusing on sourcing high-quality lumber products for customers in Manitoba.

• The company expanded its services over the years, venturing into the ready-to-move homes market approximately 30 years ago.

• Star Ready To Move Homes offers a wide range of RTM homes, cottages, garages, and sheds, catering to the diverse needs of homeowners in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

• The company's in-house design and drafting team provides customization options, allowing clients to modify existing plans or create entirely new designs.

• Star Ready To Move Homes is committed to sustainability and energy efficiency, incorporating eco-friendly features and materials into its home designs.

