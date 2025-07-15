Business Reporter: Transforming shrinkage from a problem into a retail growth opportunity

How a new generation of AI-powered loss prevention systems is revolutionising the check-out experience

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Rob MacIntyre, European Solutions Business Executive at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions talks about the importance of implementing loss prevention (LP) systems empowered by computer vision to drive enhanced store operations, associate engagement and shopper trust. Shrinkage, whether deriving from theft, human error or operational inefficiencies, is an age-old problem for retailers. According to the Incisiv 2025 State of the Industry: Store Innovation report, 50 per cent of retailers plan to explore AI-driven LP systems within the next year, and 75 per cent expect to see a reduction in shrinkage. Traditionally, LP systems rely on surveillance and security tags, which often lead to long lines, unexpected system errors and awkward security interventions. Meanwhile, innovative and secure checkout solutions that leverage computer vision and advanced AI are evolving into a proactive, customer-first strategy. the LP solution remains in the background and customers can solve checkout flags by themselves.Toshiba’s ELERASecurity Suite, for example, makes a difference by combining computer vision and AI to deliver real-time intelligence that enhances speed and accuracy without disrupting the flow of the checkout experience. Produce recognition solutions automatically and accurately identifies produce items without the need to scan product codes. Smart LP alerts address potential shrink scenarios, such as bagging an unscanned item, and empowers the shopper to independently fix any errors without needing to pause and wait for an associate. The ELERA Security Suite redefines LP by shifting the focus from reactive enforcement to a proactive, streamlined experience for shoppers while reinforcing operational control and security for staff. Its loss prevention system is designed to work with people, as well as to strengthen the connection between technology and the human touch. Revenue preserved through loss prevention insights powered by the ELERA can be reinvested into enhancing store operations or improving customer and associate experience.To learn more about a new generation of LP technology, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Toshiba Global Commerce SolutionsToshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers’ ever-changing needs.Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

