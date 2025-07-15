SCDE & Partners Launch Statewide Plan to Connect Classrooms to High-Demand Careers

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. – As part of its ongoing commitment for every student to graduate college-, career-, or military-ready, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has unveiled a new statewide framework for stackable career credentials. This effort provides a clear path to a good job, college, or training opportunity after graduation.

Developed in collaboration with the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB), the Education Oversight Committee (EOC), and a broad coalition of workforce and industry partners, this initiative represents a major milestone in aligning South Carolina’s K–12 education system with the state’s most in-demand workforce needs.

Every child deserves an education that connects the classroom to the real world and equips them to thrive in it,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “This framework is about more than earning credentials; it’s about opening doors to opportunity and ensuring students graduate with skills that matter to employers, to colleges, and to their own futures.,/p> The framework reflects input from a wide range of partners, including the Coordinating Council on Workforce Development (CCWD), the SC Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW), the SC Council on Competitiveness, and other education and business leaders.

Why It Matters:

In recent years, interest in Career and Technical Education (CTE) in South Carolina has surged. For the 2018-19 school year, just over 19,000 students earned a nationally or state-recognized credential. By the 2023-24 school year, that number more than doubled to over 48,000 students statewide.

The new Stackable Credential Framework ensures that students aren’t just earning more credentials; they are earning the right ones. Credentials that lead directly to high-demand careers where skilled workers are needed most in South Carolina.

The Framework:

The stackable credential framework gives schools a roadmap for designing strong programs and ensures that students across the state have access to the tools they need to succeed.

It also helps families make informed decisions about which opportunities will provide the greatest value. It makes it easier for parents and students to understand which credentials are worth pursuing and how they connect to real jobs, college credit, or continued training.

How It Works:

Under the new framework, a student pursuing a health science pathway might:

Start with a CPR certification in 10th grade

Earn a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) credential by graduation

Then stack that into a practical nursing program or medical apprenticeship after high school

Each step builds on the last, opening doors for students and giving employers candidates who are ready to contribute right away.

Timeline:

The SCDE will continue to refine and expand the framework based on evolving workforce trends and educational best practices. The credential list and supporting resources will be implemented beginning in the 2025–26 academic year and updated regularly to reflect changing workforce demands.