A Statement by NYSOFA Acting Director Greg Olsen on the 60th Anni... July 14, 2025 | 12:02 PM EDT Learn more about A Statement by NYSOFA Acting Director Greg Olsen on the 60th Anniversary of the Older Americans Act

“Today, July 14, marks the 60th anniversary of the Older Americans Act, which President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law in 1965 – a banner year for older adults, alongside the enactment of Medicare and Medicaid that same month. The Older Americans Act is the nation’s comprehensive vehicle for the delivery of social and nutrition services to older adults and their caregivers – services and supports administered for New Yorkers by the New York State Office for the Aging.”

“Like any visionary blueprint, the Older Americans Act is continuously evolving, as shown by the numerous reauthorizations in the past six decades. And while Americans may not be familiar with this landmark law, many surely do know the services it provides: meals delivered at homes or provided at dining sites to meet older adults’ nutrition needs, transportation, home care, Medicare counseling, help with benefits, supports for caregivers, advocacy from an ombudsman in long term care facilities, and many other community services.”

“Since its inception, the Older Americans Act has invested more than $4.2 billion in federal dollars for older adults in New York State. Combined with state funds, that’s almost $10 billion invested in New York’s aging services network since 1965. What has this investment provided? Services to 24 million people across NYSOFA-administered programs, including over 1 billion meals served, and so much more. These programs, services and supports provide protection for the most vulnerable older individuals in the nation, and preventive community-based supports to avoid higher-cost services or needs.”

“Thanks to Governor Hochul, 2025 is also a banner year in New York State for policies supporting older adults, with a state budget that provides additional investments in NYSOFA-administered programs and the release of a Master Plan for Aging final report, which includes over 100 proposals to address needs and opportunities to support people of all ages as they grow old.”

“We are making incredible strides at the state level. Yet, at the federal level, while we celebrate a milestone anniversary of the Older Americans Act, we are also needing to defend it.”

“As Congress moves from services cuts waged across programs in the July 4 reconciliation measure to the federal budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2026, our message is simple: protect the Older Americans Act.”

Service Totals Since 1965 in New York State (NYSOFA-Administered Programs Under the Older Americans Act)

24,277,643 people served (all programs) in New York State.

11,357,589 people served by Nutrition Program in New York State.

Total meals served to older adults in New York State: 1,067,268,998.

In-Home Care/Personal Care I and II – 85,727,915 hours of service in New York State under NYSOFA programs.

Adult Day Services – 17,785,340 hours of service through NYSOFA.

Case Management – 23,019,088 hours of service through NYSOFA.

Transportation – 68,325,798 rides through NYSOFA.

Legal Services – 3,206,317 hours of service through NYSOFA.

Information and Assistance (I & A) – 59,916,615 hours of service through NYSOFA.

Outreach – 4,507,089 hours of service through NYSOFA.