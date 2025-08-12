Administration for Community Living (ACL) - NYSOFA Final Rule Learn more about Administration for Community Living (ACL) - NYSOFA Final Rule

On February 6, 2024, the U.S. Administration for Community Living (ACL) released their final Older Americans Act (OAA) regulations, updating regulatory policies for implementing OAA programs for the first time since 1988. The final OAA regulations are intended to align with the current statute, address issues that have emerged since the last update and clarify several requirements. The effective date is March 15, 2024, and states must comply by October 1, 2025.

The New York State Office for the submitted its federal 2023-2027 plan and it was approved in August of 2024 by the Administration for Community Living. (NYSOFA's Four-Year Plan | Office for the Aging). Due to the Final Rule, states that had already submitted and had an approved plan are required to submit a plan amendment that shows compliance with changes lined out in the Final Rule.

NYSOFA already complies with most of the changes in the Final Rule, however, there were a few items that required NYSOFA to get additional approval from ACL to be in compliance with the Final Rule – those documents are posted below, including a requirement to update our Intrastate Funding Formula (IFF) based on the 2020 Census. The IFF demonstrates how federal funds will flow to counties based on a variety of factors.

This posting complies with the requirement for public disclosure and will allow aging network providers and others to view the original Plan and the changes as a result of the Final Rule. Interested parties can reach out to us regarding these changes through our general mailbox at [email protected].

This posting will remain up for 30 days.