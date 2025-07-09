Inside NYS Aging: Issue 41 (July 2025) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 41 (July 2025)

|
Governor Hochul Announces Pioneering State Master Plan for Aging Final Report
Governor Kathy Hochul recently released the Final Report for the State’s first-ever Master Plan for Aging (MPA). The MPA Final Report is a roadmap of more than 100 actionable proposals across multiple areas for consideration by government and policymakers, designed to help individuals age with dignity, independence and the support they need to thrive.
The report’s release was accompanied by a newly unveiled MPA website featuring the complete report and a sortable library of its 100-plus proposals, available in multiple languages at https://planforaging.ny.gov/.
The MPA advances goals outlined in the Governor’s 2022 State of the State Address and Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Executive Budget. It was formally established by Executive Order No. 23, signed in November 2022.
The Master Plan for Aging is led by the New York State Department of Health, the New York State Office for the Aging, and the New York State Department of State in coordination with a Stakeholder Advisory Committee and State Agency Council. The Final Report consists of proposals developed and considered by hundreds of stakeholders and state agency representatives to make communities more livable for people as they age.
NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, "The final Master Plan for Aging is a true triumph of collective problem-solving. Under the vision of Governor Hochul, the MPA has brought together hundreds of the brightest and most accomplished minds from diverse fields and sectors – all contributing their talent to create this historic roadmap for an age-friendly New York."
He added: "The Master Plan for Aging outlines over 100 proposals, each holding promise to make a real difference in the lives of individuals as they age. Just as importantly, this document assesses the potential challenges, opportunities and pathways for action on each proposal, making it both visionary and practical. I applaud Governor Hochul, our state agency partners, the stakeholders and the public for their contributions to this historic outcome for older adults in New York State.”
Read the MPA Final Report
Federal Update: What We Know – As of Now – for Aging Services
The federal budget process and President Trump’s domestic policy agenda (which includes the reconciliation bill recently passed by Congress and signed into law on July 4) target programs and services administered at the state level by NYSOFA under the Older Americans Act, as well as other programs and services that affect older adults in New York State across agencies and sectors. This includes funding for Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and SNAP (food assistance) – programs all relied upon by older adults in New York State for health, aging in community, and economic security.
Please note that this federal update remains fluid, based on information reported to or obtained by NYSOFA at this time, and is subject to change.
It is also important to stress that the reconciliation bill signed on July 4 is distinct from the fiscal year 2026 federal budget, which goes into effect October 1 (the start of the fiscal year) and will be the focus of much attention and deliberation in the coming months.
Read The Complete Story
Visit AgingNY (QR Code Below) for Resources
ACUU 2025: Celebrating Key Milestones
The 2025 Aging Concerns Unite Us (ACUU) truly lived up to its name in a big way this year, solidifying partnerships, providing expert insights and education, sharing innovations, and more. We thank our partners at the Association on Aging In New York for once again putting on a spectacular program.
During his general session remarks, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen provided a landscape view of aging in New York State, the Longevity Economy, the contributions of older adults, data on older adults’ contributions and their service needs, an update on NYSOFA’s innovation partnerships and pilot programs, the state budget outcome for older adults, and the impact of federal actions on key programs and services in New York State. Download Director Olsen’s update here as a PDF.
The Older Americans Act Turns 60!
ACUU was also a celebration – marking key milestones in the development of safety-net programs for older adults, including 60 years of the Older Americans Act, Medicare, and Medicaid, as well as 90 years of Social Security in 2025.
Director Olsen reflected on this proud history, starting with the birth of Social Security in the 1930s to the development of the Older Americans Act in 1965, and key steps in the origins of NYSOFA, its programs, policies and outcomes. You can download his presentation, entitled ‘Celebrating the Evolution of Programs for Older Adults.’ You can also watch it in video form here (see also below).
We’ll be posting the video on social media starting July 14, the date that President Johnson signed the Older Americans Act!
New! 2025 County Data Books
NYSOFA has compiled new data reports for: each county in New York State; New York City and New York State; and select data for the state’s 59 local Planning and Service Areas. Check out our newly posted 2025 data reports online and put the data to good use in your local planning, public outreach and reporting efforts.
NYSOFA periodically publishes these Data Books for planning and advocacy purposes. The reports include aggregate and county-level data in several key categories:
Visit NYSOFA’s 2025 Data Book webpage today
- Age by Counties
- Counties by Age
- Race
- Race/Ethnicity
- Gender
- Living Status (alone or not alone)
- Living Status by Gender
- Median Income
- Ratio of Income to Poverty Level
- Aggregate Household Income
- Social Security Benefits and Beneficiaries
Recognizing Americans with Disabilities Month in July
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 was the first-ever codified federal legislation to provide comprehensive civil rights protections to individuals with disabilities in the areas of employment, state and local government services, public accommodations, transportation, and telecommunications.
New York State has an estimated 3,984,636 adults with disabilities. This is equal to 26.9 percent of the population, which means that approximately 1 in 4 adults has a disability. As individuals age, the chances of acquiring a disability increase. Many older adults don’t identify as having a disability but qualify for protection under the ADA, based on functional impairment.
For her column in July, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott reflects on the importance of this landmark law and resources to help older adults with disabilities.
Read the Article
In Case You Missed It: Live with Greg Observes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
For our June livestream, NYSOFA and partners observed World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), a global event to raise awareness of the cultural, social, economic, and demographic circumstances affecting elder abuse and neglect. Elder abuse takes many forms. It can happen in any setting to any older person, by a loved one, a hired caregiver, or a stranger. It is also under-reported. Watch the livestream today to learn how you can help.
Paul Caccamise Honored
During the program, NYSOFA also presented the 2025 Art Mason Award for Elder Justice. This year’s recipient is Paul Caccamise, Vice President for Program at Lifespan of Greater Rochester, recognizing his “over 50 years of leadership and his ongoing commitment to elder justice,” devoting his career to "awareness, outreach, training, education and direct intervention to ensure that older people in New York State live lives free of abuse and mistreatment."
Congratulations Paul!
Thanks also to Ann Marie Cook, President and CEO of Lifespan of Greater Rochester, for sharing her expertise during the livestream and joining NYSOFA to celebrate Paul.
Watch an Encore of the Program
Share our Press Release
NYSOFA Shows Its PRIDE
NYSOFA works continuously to support diverse populations of older adults, and we were proud to recognize Pride Month in June. We were also thrilled to march in the Pride Center of the Capital Region’s 2025 Pride Parade – a tradition NYSOFA started last year.
Nearly three million LGBTQ+ people are age 50 and older in the U.S. This population will grow to nearly seven million by 2030. Of the estimated 800,000 LGBTQ+ adults in New York State, nearly one-third – or 28 percent – are over the age of 50. NYSOFA’s continuous efforts to improve support for LGBTQ+ older adults is pivotal: as more people feel comfortable publicly disclosing their identities, it is expected that the population of LGBTQ+ older adults will increase over time.
Learn more. Read our New York State LGBTQ+ Resource Guide for Older Adults and Aging Services Networks.
NYSOFA to Present at City & State’s New York Aging Summit on July 24: Register Today to Attend
New York has the fourth-largest population of older adults in the U.S., with 3.2 million individuals – about 16 percent of the population – over age 65. The state’s population of those over the age of 60 is projected to grow to 5.3 million by 2030, with those over 80 years of age exceeding 1.2 million – growing faster than any other age group in some areas of the state. By 2030, older adults will make up 25 to 30 percent of the population in most New York counties.
As lifespans grow, so do the opportunities to meet the needs of older adults and caregivers while supporting older adults’ contributions to New York’s economic, social and cultural vitality.
Join City & State’s New York Aging Summit on July 24 where experts — including NYSOFA's Assistant Director for Healthy Aging and Longevity Charlie Williams — will gather to address age-friendly care, ageism, caregiving, and the changing needs of older adults.
Check out the full agenda and register today.
Subscribe to Senator Gillibrand's 'Senior Scoop' Newsletter
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's office recently reached out to NYSOFA sharing information about the Senator's monthly newsletter, “Kirsten’s Senior Scoop”! The newsletter details Senator Gillibrand’s work as ranking member of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging. The newsletter also contains helpful resources for older Americans in New York and beyond. Sign up here!
Spectrum News Features NYSOFA Documentary on Naturally Occurring Retirement Communities
Spectrum News recently featured NYSOFA's new documentary, "Aging in Community: A New York First Model," highlighting the state's Naturally Occurring Retirement Community (NORC) program. Spectrum attended a recent screening of the film at Findley Lake in Chautauqua County, a community that comprises one of the state's rural NORCs. Residents and staff of the NORC program, Community Connections at Findley Lake, are featured in the film.
Watch the Spectrum News segment
Watch the Documentary
WMHT Features NYSOFA in 'Food As Medicine' Town Hall Focused on Nutrition and Older Adults
Healthy eating is a cornerstone of healthy aging, but too many older adults regularly face food insecurity. One in ten older adults in New York State does not have consistent access to adequate nutrition to fuel an active, healthy life. Nearly half of New York’s older adults are at risk for malnutrition. For older adults struggling economically, the least expensive foods are often highly processed with added sugars, fats and salt. Over time, an unhealthy diet contributes to lower quality of life, higher rates of chronic disease and a shorter lifespan.
But the good news is that there are resources to make healthy food more available in New York State. NYSOFA and our network administer the largest nutrition program in the nation, with more than 23 million meals served each year to nearly 300,000 people.
In a special edition of Aging Together in New York, WMHT recently presented a one-hour 'Food as Medicine' Town Hall, sharing resources for finding nutritious food, information on the science of nutrition as it relates to aging and how improving diet can lead to a healthier and higher quality of life.
The program brought together experts in health and diet with leaders in the New York State Office for the Aging, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and New York State Department of Health.
Watch the Program
NYSOFA’s ‘Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition’ Highlights Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program
In the most recent edition of Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition for older adults, host Lisbeth Irish talks with Andrea Martin, Director of Nutrition Services at NYSOFA, about the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program. Learn if you are eligible to receive coupons for locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs.
Check out the latest conversation on nutrition and older adults here.
SNAP-Ed NY is a statewide program that teaches people how to shop for and cook healthy meals on a limited budget. NYSOFA provides this programming for older adults.
To find show archives or other nutrition information for older adults, see NYSOFA’s SNAP-Ed NY webpage. There you can browse the Ask The Experts playlists on YouTube, including episodes with Spanish subtitles.
‘What’s Cooking with NYSOFA’ Features Bulgur Chickpea Salad
In the latest edition of What's Cooking with NYSOFA, a monthly SNAP-Ed NY cooking demo by NYSOFA, host Wendy Beckman prepares bulgar chickpea salad, an easy-to-make treat! This salad is a great way to add some healthy grains, fruits, vegetables, and garbanzo beans to your meal. Watch the episode here.
SNAP-Ed NY is a statewide program that teaches people how to shop for and cook healthy meals on a limited budget. NYSOFA provides this programming for older adults.
To find show archives or other nutrition information for older adults, see NYSOFA’s SNAP-Ed NY webpage. There you can browse the What’s Cooking playlist on YouTube, including episodes with Spanish subtitles.
LIVE With Greg: Upcoming Programs
NYSOFA’s livestream with Director Greg Olsen continues to feature interesting conversations about aging. See what’s in store.
GetSetUp: FREE Online Classes for Older NYers
August 21, 2025
1 p.m.
More than half a million older adults across New York State use GetSetUp (GSU) to take FREE online classes! That landmark reflects the success of NYSOFA’s commitment to empowering older adults. Classes are interactive, easy to join, offered day and night, and free. Join NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen and the GSU Team to learn about the latest offerings — and how to connect.
Watch LIVE on YouTube
Inside NYS Aging is a publication of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA). It provides news and resources for aging services providers and their partners in their efforts to promote services and supports for older adults. Please share this newsletter widely with any organizations or professionals that reach older adults. Read past issues in the newsroom on NYSOFA's website.
Thanks for sticking it out until the end! If you found this content valuable, please share with your coworkers and colleagues in the aging services network!
