Inside NYS Aging: Issue 41 (July 2025) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 41 (July 2025)

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, "The final Master Plan for Aging is a true triumph of collective problem-solving. Under the vision of Governor Hochul, the MPA has brought together hundreds of the brightest and most accomplished minds from diverse fields and sectors – all contributing their talent to create this historic roadmap for an age-friendly New York." Governor Kathy Hochul recently released the Final Report for the State’s first-ever Master Plan for Aging (MPA). The MPA Final Report is a roadmap of more than 100 actionable proposals across multiple areas for consideration by government and policymakers, designed to help individuals age with dignity, independence and the support they need to thrive.The report’s release was accompanied by a newly unveiled MPA website featuring the complete report and a sortable library of its 100-plus proposals, available in multiple languages at https://planforaging.ny.gov/ The MPA advances goals outlined in the Governor’s 2022 State of the State Address and Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Executive Budget. It was formally established by Executive Order No. 23, signed in November 2022.The Master Plan for Aging is led by the New York State Department of Health, the New York State Office for the Aging, and the New York State Department of State in coordination with a Stakeholder Advisory Committee and State Agency Council. The Final Report consists of proposals developed and considered by hundreds of stakeholders and state agency representatives to make communities more livable for people as they age.NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, "The final Master Plan for Aging is a true triumph of collective problem-solving. Under the vision of Governor Hochul, the MPA has brought together hundreds of the brightest and most accomplished minds from diverse fields and sectors – all contributing their talent to create this historic roadmap for an age-friendly New York." He added: "The Master Plan for Aging outlines over 100 proposals, each holding promise to make a real difference in the lives of individuals as they age. Just as importantly, this document assesses the potential challenges, opportunities and pathways for action on each proposal, making it both visionary and practical. I applaud Governor Hochul, our state agency partners, the stakeholders and the public for their contributions to this historic outcome for older adults in New York State.”



