India’s Cost It Right and Germany’s WV Cost Engineering Join Forces to Redefine Global Cost Engineering Standards

Cost It Right and WV Cost Engineering announce global partnership

INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move that signals a new chapter in India-Germany industrial collaboration, Cost It Right, an Indian tech company focused on transforming costing and procurement for manufacturing and automotive industries, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WV Cost Engineering, a German pioneer in target cost calculation software. Together, the two companies are building a next-generation platform that will set new benchmarks in cost engineering for the automotive, engineering, and manufacturing sectors.This partnership was catalyzed by Torsten Kreiling, founder of tkreiling-consulting, whose deep cross-cultural insight and industry network helped bridge both companies’ complementary strengths. His involvement brought vision and alignment that made this collaboration possible.“What we’re building here isn’t just a tool- it’s a global solution for a global problem. Costing and procurement inefficiencies exist across factories, teams, and supply chains, no matter the country. By combining India’s speed and digital innovation with Germany’s engineering depth, we’re solving this the way it needs to be solved: collaboratively, across borders.” - Tanmay Rawat, CEO, Cost It RightsBy combining WV’s decades of deep costing expertise with Cost It Right’s AI-driven, user-first platform, the joint solution will go far beyond traditional software. It aims to give cost engineers, sourcing teams, and decision-makers a smart, adaptable, and real-time view into cost breakdowns across components, suppliers, and geographies.About Cost It RightCost It Right is a modern cost engineering platform built in India for global manufacturers. With AI at its core, it helps teams simulate, compare, and optimize product and sourcing costs with unmatched speed and accuracy.About WV Cost EngineeringHeadquartered in Germany, WV Cost Engineering develops flexible and powerful cost calculation software, trusted by leading industrial firms across Europe. Their tools are rooted in decades of hands-on experience in manufacturing and engineering cost structures.

