NASSCOM Selects Softude’s Founder Sunil Rawat for SME Council, Honoring His Leadership in Tech

Softude’s Visionary Leadership Receives National Recognition

INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softude is proud to share that its founder has been selected as a member of the NASSCOM SME Council, a prestigious platform under the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), India’s leading trade body for the technology industry.This recognition highlights years of commitment to driving innovation and supporting the digital growth of enterprises across the country and in global markets.“As part of the NASSCOM SME Council, I look forward to contributing to the roadmap for India’s SME sector by fostering digital transformation, policy reform, and meaningful collaboration. This is not just a personal milestone but a proud moment for all of us at Softude. It reflects the journey we have built together with trust, innovation, and long-term partnerships. I am truly grateful to our clients, partners, and team members for being an essential part of this growth,” shared the founder.Softude remains committed to supporting business transformation and sustainable growth through technology interventions. The company looks forward to sharing its insights and learnings with industry peers and contributing at a national level to shape the future of the industry.About SoftudeSoftude is a global IT consulting and technology services company helping enterprises innovate and scale in an AI-first world. With 18+ years of experience and a presence in 30+ countries, we specialize in software development, digital product engineering, and transformation. Trusted by startups and Fortune 500s alike, we serve industries including Banking and Financial Services, Automotive, Manufacturing, Education, and Healthcare. Appraised at CMMI Level 5 and ISO certified, our 410+ experts deliver secure, scalable solutions that drive intelligent innovation. As active members of ESC, NASSCOM, and CRISIL, we’re committed to delivering lasting value and shaping the future of digital.

