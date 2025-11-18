IAAC 2025 Featured Softude Founder Sunil Rawat as Guest of Honour

IAAC 2025

Softude Founder Sunil Rawat honored as Guest of Honour at IAAC 2025, highlighting digital transformation shaping the future of automotive services.

INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softude’s Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Sunil Rawat, was invited as Guest of Honour at the inaugural session of the India Automotive Aftermarket Conference (IAAC) 2025, held on November 14 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.Addressing a distinguished audience of senior stakeholders from the aftermarket and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) sectors, Mr. Rawat delivered a forward-looking speech focused on the future of automotive services.In his keynote address to senior stakeholders from the aftermarket and OEM sectors, Mr. Rawat highlighted the profound transformation underway in the automotive industry. He emphasized that vehicles are no longer just machines but are rapidly evolving into software-defined platforms that are intelligent, connected, and adaptive. “The future of mobility will be written in code as much as in steel,” he remarked, stressing the urgency of embracing digital innovation.Mr. Rawat called for a complete reimagining of the industry, noting that the traditional “fix when it breaks” model is giving way to predictive diagnostics and preventive maintenance powered by AI and data. He observed that although India sells only three lakh cars a month compared to China’s twenty-two lakhs, the similar working-age population presents a massive opportunity for growth. “As incomes rise and mobility aspirations grow, India is poised to become the next global growth engine for the automobile industry,” he said.He further emphasized the need to bridge the talent gap by rebooting academic curricula and integrating coding into mechanical engineering and design thinking into IT. Collaboration between industry and academia, he argued, is essential to prepare students for AI-driven roles in diagnostics, inventory planning, and customer service. “Technology adoption is the only vaccine against obsolescence,” Mr. Rawat noted, drawing parallels with India’s rapid COVID vaccination drive as an example of urgency and collaboration.Mr. Rawat’s presence and insights proved to be a highlight of the conference, reinforcing Softude’s recognized industry leadership and its growing influence in driving digital transformation across the automotive sector.Softude in the Automotive SectorFor nearly two decades, Softude has been a strategic partner across the automotive ecosystem, supporting the digital transformation journeys of industry leaders such as Royal Enfield, VECV, and TAFE, alongside a global clientele of more than 1,100 enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies. With a footprint spanning over 30 countries, the company continues to strengthen the digital backbone of its partners, enabling them to modernize core operations, enhance efficiency, and adapt swiftly to the fast-changing demands of connected mobility and advanced manufacturing.One of Softude's flagship contributions is Cost It Right (CIR), a platform that automates the end-to-end costing and procurement workflow for manufacturing and automotive companies. With AI built into its core, from smart cost simulations and easy spec interpretation to clear vendor insights, CIR helps teams work faster, cut errors, and make stronger pricing decisions. It turns costing from a daily bottleneck into a real advantage for the business.About IAAC 2025IAAC 2025, co-located with the AutoTechnicia Expo, brought together global brands, technology innovators, and industry professionals. The two-day conference (November 14–15) focused on emerging trends, investment opportunities, and best practices shaping India’s aftermarket growth.About SoftudeSoftude is a global IT consulting and technology services company helping enterprises innovate and scale in an AI-first world. With 19+ years of experience and a presence in 30+ countries, we specialize in software development, digital product engineering, and transformation. Trusted by startups and Fortune 500s alike, we serve industries including Banking and Financial Services, Automotive, Manufacturing, Education, and Healthcare. Appraised at CMMI Level 5 and ISO certified, our 410+ experts deliver secure, scalable solutions that drive intelligent innovation. As active members of ESC, NASSCOM, and CRISIL, we’re committed to delivering lasting value and shaping the future of digital.

