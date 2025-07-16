SONOFF Expands iHost Open-Source Project

Home Assistant over iHost Adds Powerful New Add-ons to Inspire Broader Developer Integrations

SHENZHEN, CHINA, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SONOFF recently announced major updates to its iHost Open-Source Project , introducing a range of powerful new add-ons developed under its Home Assistant over iHost sub-project. These updates not only enhance Home Assistant integration on iHost but also demonstrate SONOFF's commitment to building an open, flexible, and developer-friendly smart home ecosystem.About iHostSONOFF iHost is a standalone smart home hub featuring a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, 2GB RAM, 8GB eMMC storage, and built-in Zigbee, Matter-ready Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, microphone, and speaker – all packed into a compact industrial-grade design. Priced at approximately $79 USD after a 20% discount off MSRP $99 USD, iHost offers a powerful yet affordable alternative to Raspberry Pi-based DIY setups, enabling users to manage devices locally with enhanced stability and security.About the iHost Open-Source ProjectLaunched to explore the possibilities of running diverse open-source smart home platforms—and even other lightweight operating systems—on iHost, this project aims to unlock iHost's full potential as a versatile local smart home hub. The Home Assistant over iHost sub-project serves as a flagship example, demonstrating how robust platform integrations can be achieved on iHost, with the vision of encouraging developers to adapt other platforms such as ioBroker, OpenHAB, and Domoticz for iHost.Staying true to its promise, the SONOFF team has continuously developed and released essential add-ons for the Home Assistant over iHost sub-project, enhancing its completeness, usability, and appeal:1. iHost Hardware Control: Registers iHost buttons and indicators as entities in Home Assistant for flexible automations.2. SONOFF Dongle Flasher: Enables firmware flashing for SONOFF Zigbee dongles directly via iHost.3. SiliconLabs Zigbee/OpenThread Multiprotocol Add-on: allows you to use Zigbee and OpenThread protocol simultaneous on a single Silicon Labs based radio.4. Node-RED: Visual programming for device, API, and service automation workflows.5. ESPHome Device Builder: Build, compile, and flash ESPHome firmware for ESP-based devices within Home Assistant on iHost.6. Matter Bridge: Expose Home Assistant device entities as Matter-enabled accessories for integration with Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, and more.7. eWeLink-Remote Gateway: Connect eWeLink-Remote devices via BLE proxy, expanding remote control capabilities within Home Assistant.8. Matter Server: Provides Matter protocol server functions for broader interoperability within Home Assistant.About 32-bit Architecture SupportSONOFF acknowledges that while iHost currently utilizes a 32-bit ARM architecture – and Home Assistant has announced plans to discontinue official updates for 32-bit hardware after December 2025 – the SONOFF team will continue to maintain and update released add-ons, and develop essential new 32-bit add-ons based on user needs to ensure continued functionality and a stable user experience."Our vision with iHost is to create a truly developer-friendly smart home platform that empowers innovation and localized solutions," said the development team leader at SONOFF. "Home Assistant over iHost serves as a demonstration of what's possible, and we invite more developers to join us in adapting additional platforms to iHost, creating an open ecosystem with limitless potential."The iHost Open-Source Project, including Home Assistant over iHost and its growing suite of add-ons, is fully available on GitHub with detailed documentation and installation instructions. SONOFF invites developers, makers, and smart home enthusiasts to explore, contribute, and join the mission of building an open smart home ecosystem accessible to all.Explore and contribute to the iHost Open-Source Project today: https://github.com/iHost-Open-Source-Project

