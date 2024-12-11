eWeLink Enhances Local Smart Home Automation with Matter Light Sensor Support

Matter light sensor joins the eWeLink smart home, allowing more scenes based on illumination conditions and triggers.

eWeLink app extends Matter standard support, adding light sensors and improved device identification to enhance local smart home automation.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- eWeLink, a pioneering provider of smart home solutions, is excited to announce a recent update to its eWeLink app , now extended support for Matter standard including light sensors and better identification of devices.This development not only enhances user experience but also solidifies eWeLink’s commission as a frontrunner in the local smart home realm, promoting seamless interoperability among devices from various Matter adopters.The update, eWeLink app V5.11. introduces two features related to Matter that are set to transform how users interact with their smart devices. First, is the light sensor support, allowing users to create smarter automation scenarios based on real-time environmental conditions with Matter-enabled devices from all kinds of vendors.In addition, the update incorporates advanced device naming functionality, enabling the app to automatically generate and retrieve user-friendly names for Matter devices from other applications. This means users can intuitively identify and manage their devices within the app, minimizing confusion and maximizing efficiency in day-to-day use.This update marks a critical milestone in eWeLink’s initial support for light sensors and related scene triggers. With these capabilities, users can create more dynamic and personalized local smart home scenes with Matter devices. For example, automatic toggling of night lights in response to occupancy sensors or activating plant lights during gloomy weather can now be effortlessly achieved – demonstrating how eWeLink continues to elevate user interaction with smart home technology.Matter devices utilize a unified, open-source connectivity standard, aiming to enhance consumer confidence and simplicity in their local smart home experiences. Supported by major industry players, Matter is designed to ensure secure, reliable, and seamless interoperability among a wide range of devices, irrespective of brand.Since the launch of version 5.0 of the eWeLink app, the company has been a staunch advocate for the Matter standard, integrating various Matter devices – including lights, switches, and sensors. eWeLink Advanced Plan users can also utilize more features from the platform with these Matter devices through eWeLink WEB and eWeLink CAST. This allows proficient management and control from browsers and tablets.As the smart home industry rapidly evolves, the continued support for the Matter standard positions eWeLink as a versatile and resilient platform ready to meet future demands. By simplifying interoperability and enhancing user control, eWeLink is committed to making smart homes more efficient, user-friendly, and accessible for everyone.About eWeLinkeWeLink is a leading name in the smart home market, dedicated to providing a smooth and intuitive smart home experience. The platform is well-known for its extensive compatibility, seamlessly integrating with a variety of voice assistants and smart speakers such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Yandex Alice, AliGenie, DuerOS, and IFTTT. This broad interoperability enables users to control eWeLink-compatible devices across multiple ecosystems effortlessly, ensuring a unified smart home environment.Shenzhen CoolKit Technology Co., Ltd. (CoolKit), the company behind eWeLink, is recognized for delivering comprehensive smart home solutions. Their expertise includes advanced hardware development, embedded software, efficient manufacturing processes, rigorous testing, and continuous feature upgrades. As a leader in the IoT industry, CoolKit is committed to accelerating the development and market success of IoT products for its OEM partners, ensuring that product launches are efficient, cost-effective, and timely. This dedication keeps CoolKit and eWeLink at the forefront of the industry, consistently offering innovative and reliable smart home solutions.Media ContactBrand: eWeLinkWebsite: https://ewelink.cc/ Email: BD@coolkit.cnLocation: 5th Floor, Building A, International Import Expo Hall, No. 663 BuLong Road, Longgang District, Shenzhen, GD, ChinaFollow us on [ X Facebook /YouTube] for the latest updates and announcements.eWeLink TeamShenzhen CoolKit Technology Co., Ltd+86 755 8696 7464

