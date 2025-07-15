LapSafe® Plants Further 500 Trees to Strengthen Commitment to UK Reforestation

Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage and Charging Solutions Time4Trees, Dartford, Kent. LapSafe® Diplomat™ Pro Smart Locker

Ongoing partnership with Time4Trees takes another step forward in carbon-offsetting efforts

UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its recent hands-on tree potting day at Atlas Park, LapSafe® , the UK’s leading provider of smart locker and intelligent charging solutions, has deepened its sustainability efforts by planting a further 500 native trees in partnership with Time4Trees This latest milestone builds on LapSafe’s ongoing pledge to plant a tree for every product sold from 1st January 2025 and reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting a greener, more sustainable future.“We’re proud to see our sustainability efforts already taking root—quite literally,” said Denise Crouch, Director of Marketing at LapSafe. “Planting another 500 trees is just the beginning. As our customers continue to invest in smarter, more efficient technology, they’re also contributing directly to UK reforestation. Together, we’re creating meaningful environmental change.”The newly planted trees form part of a broader reforestation programme designed to restore underused and degraded land across the UK, turning former industrial sites into flourishing native woodlands. These projects help to capture carbon, enhance biodiversity, and improve local ecosystems, key components of LapSafe’s wider environmental strategy.Smart Technology with a PurposeEvery LapSafeproduct sold, whether smart lockers or charging trolleys , now helps fund tree planting projects that support long-term environmental restoration. This initiative compliments LapSafe’s eco-friendly product design, which includes:• Energy-efficient smart charging that reduces energy use and supports customer carbon reduction goals• Automated power management that protects devices and minimises waste• Sustainable UK manufacturing with a focus on quality, longevity, and minimal environmental impactLooking AheadWith thousands of trees already in progress, LapSafe’s partnership with Time4Trees continues to grow. Additional planting days and reforestation milestones are planned throughout the year, with regular updates to follow.As the demand for smarter workplace and educational technology increases, LapSafeis proving that innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand, offering customers not only smarter services, but a more sustainable future.About LapSafeLapSafeis the original inventor of the laptop charging trolley and a pioneer in smart locker and charging solutions. With over 25 years of trusted expertise, LapSafeserves education, healthcare, emergency services, public sector, and enterprise organisations. All products are UK-designed and manufactured with a focus on safety, sustainability, and operational efficiency.About Time4TreesTime4Trees is a UK reforestation initiative powered by Land Logical and M&M Environmental. Their mission is to restore land through native tree planting, supporting biodiversity, improving air quality, and capturing carbon.

