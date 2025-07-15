One Month Until iGaming MarTech Amsterdam 2025, Headline Speaker Shares Key Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- In exactly one month, the highly anticipated inaugural iGaming MarTech Amsterdam will welcome top industry leaders shaping the future of marketing in iGaming. Taking place from 24 – 25 July at Novotel Amsterdam City in Amsterdam, Netherlands, this two-day event promises sharp strategy, visionary thinking, and the kind of meaningful networking that sparks real transformation.
This is where marketers cut through the noise. Expect hands-on insights into SEO, MarTech, and compliance from top professionals who’ve done the work – and a room full of senior decision-makers who move the needle in iGaming.
Exclusive Insights from Daniel Lux, CEO & SEO Consultant, Linxact
Ahead of iGaming MarTech Amsterdam 2025, Daniel Lux – one of our featured headline speakers – weighed in with a few valuable perspectives.
When asked how SEO can help iGaming brands build trust and remain compliant in tightly regulated markets, Daniel highlighted the importance of brand protection:
“Brand searches should land on the licensed operator, not on imitators. Brand protection SEO fills page one with official pages, monitors hijacks, and clears copycats, keeping regulators and players confident.”
We also asked Daniel which SEO tactics have proven most effective when entering new regulated or semi-regulated regions, to which he responded:
“On-page optimisation covering content depth, entity markup, legal notes, and wrapping JavaScript-heavy sites in an SEO-ready shell”
“Authority building through PBN and parasite placements strengthened by tier two links, steered by insights from Linxact Lens”
“Traffic manipulation”
With Google’s algorithm evolving rapidly and becoming more sophisticated through AI integration, staying visible has become more challenging than ever. Daniel shared how he adapts:
“Google AI Overview rewards clear entity signals. I create them with guest articles that name the brand early, rich structured data, and frequent expert updates. After each core update, I measure impact, adjust fast, and track rivals with Linxact Lens.”
He also emphasised the unique value of being in the room with the industry’s top marketing minds:
“iGaming MarTech Amsterdam brings together people driving acquisition, retention, and compliance tech. One trip delivers proven tactics and strong partners without months of trial and error.”
Get Ready to Meet the Esteemed Industry Leaders Taking the Stage:
Akili Polee, CEO, The Revenue Avenue
Alexis Wicén, CEO & Founder, Unibo
Andreas Ioannou, CEO, Everneed AI
Andrew Pearson, Managing Director, Intelligencia
Arie Ben-Ari, CEO & Founder, LionSun Holdings
Arjan Korstjens, Course Director, Casino Marketing Academy
Claudia Wegner, Legal and Compliance Advisor, Rechtsanwältin Wegner
Daniel Lux, CEO & SEO Consultant, Linxact
Deborah Conte-Santoro, Head of Customer Experience Marketing, Swiss Casinos Holding AG
Dr. Andreas Huber, Attorney at Law, HUBER LAWFIRM
Elliott Rayner, Director Marketing & Growth, OWOW Agency
Emma-Elizabeth Byrne, Director of Publishing, Gentoo Media
Filip Janczak, Co-Founder & Head of Performance Marketing, Creatos Media
Francesco Postiglione, CEO, Casumo
Frank Op de Woerd, CEO, CasinoNieuws.nl
Hank Hoffmeier, Director of Operations, kickbox
Henk Wolff, Marketing & Strategic Director, iGaming Consultancy
Ivana Flynn, SEO Consultant, iGaming Inspiration
Izabela Janczak, Co-Founder & Head of Search Marketing, Creatos Media
Julia Logan, SEO Consultant, IrishWonder's SEO Consulting
Lars Westhoff, Founder & Attorney at Law, Westhoff Van Namen B.V.
Luke Kenna, Senior Market Growth Strategist, ICS-Digital
Mark McGuinness, Chief Marketing Officer, DevilFish Poker
Martin Arendts, Founder / General Member, ARENDTS ANWÄLTE / IMGL
Martin Calvert, Marketing Director, ICS-digital LLP
Matthias S. Kaiser, Managing Director, Tipico Services Malta Ltd
Mohammad Farzan Ibne Kabir, Brand Ambassador, Snap Inc.
Nemanja Lazarevic, Founder & CEO, Teamwork
Nicolas Morel, Director, Uncliched
Silvy Argenziano, SEO Manager, LeoVegas Group
Viktoria Soltesz, Founder & CEO, PSP Angels
Key Topics on the Agenda:
Navigating the Future of Marketing Technology: Innovations and Strategies for the Evolving iGaming Landscape
Emerging iGaming Markets to Watch: Opportunities and Challenges Ahead
Cross-Platform Marketing Strategies: Ensuring a Seamless Player Experience
SEO Winners and Losers in the Age of AI: Navigating the New Search Landscape
Speaking Your Players' Language: How Localisation and Multilingual SEO Can Elevate Your iGaming Brand
Book a spot today and prepare to rethink iGaming marketing with fresh perspectives and insider tactics that could redefine success.
Register now: https://www.eventus-international.com/igaming-martech
