AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In exactly one month, the highly anticipated inaugural iGaming MarTech Amsterdam will welcome top industry leaders shaping the future of marketing in iGaming. Taking place from 24 – 25 July at Novotel Amsterdam City in Amsterdam, Netherlands, this two-day event promises sharp strategy, visionary thinking, and the kind of meaningful networking that sparks real transformation.This is where marketers cut through the noise. Expect hands-on insights into SEO, MarTech, and compliance from top professionals who've done the work – and a room full of senior decision-makers who move the needle in iGaming.Exclusive Insights from Daniel Lux, CEO & SEO Consultant, LinxactAhead of iGaming MarTech Amsterdam 2025, Daniel Lux – one of our featured headline speakers – weighed in with a few valuable perspectives.When asked how SEO can help iGaming brands build trust and remain compliant in tightly regulated markets, Daniel highlighted the importance of brand protection:"Brand searches should land on the licensed operator, not on imitators. Brand protection SEO fills page one with official pages, monitors hijacks, and clears copycats, keeping regulators and players confident."We also asked Daniel which SEO tactics have proven most effective when entering new regulated or semi-regulated regions, to which he responded:"On-page optimisation covering content depth, entity markup, legal notes, and wrapping JavaScript-heavy sites in an SEO-ready shell""Authority building through PBN and parasite placements strengthened by tier two links, steered by insights from Linxact Lens""Traffic manipulation"With Google's algorithm evolving rapidly and becoming more sophisticated through AI integration, staying visible has become more challenging than ever. Daniel shared how he adapts:"Google AI Overview rewards clear entity signals. I create them with guest articles that name the brand early, rich structured data, and frequent expert updates. After each core update, I measure impact, adjust fast, and track rivals with Linxact Lens."He also emphasised the unique value of being in the room with the industry's top marketing minds:"iGaming MarTech Amsterdam brings together people driving acquisition, retention, and compliance tech. One trip delivers proven tactics and strong partners without months of trial and error."Get Ready to Meet the Esteemed Industry Leaders Taking the Stage:Akili Polee, CEO, The Revenue AvenueAlexis Wicén, CEO & Founder, UniboAndreas Ioannou, CEO, Everneed AIAndrew Pearson, Managing Director, IntelligenciaArie Ben-Ari, CEO & Founder, LionSun HoldingsArjan Korstjens, Course Director, Casino Marketing AcademyClaudia Wegner, Legal and Compliance Advisor, Rechtsanwältin WegnerDaniel Lux, CEO & SEO Consultant, LinxactDeborah Conte-Santoro, Head of Customer Experience Marketing, Swiss Casinos Holding AGDr. Andreas Huber, Attorney at Law, HUBER LAWFIRMElliott Rayner, Director Marketing & Growth, OWOW AgencyEmma-Elizabeth Byrne, Director of Publishing, Gentoo MediaFilip Janczak, Co-Founder & Head of Performance Marketing, Creatos MediaFrancesco Postiglione, CEO, CasumoFrank Op de Woerd, CEO, CasinoNieuws.nlHank Hoffmeier, Director of Operations, kickboxHenk Wolff, Marketing & Strategic Director, iGaming ConsultancyIvana Flynn, SEO Consultant, iGaming InspirationIzabela Janczak, Co-Founder & Head of Search Marketing, Creatos MediaJulia Logan, SEO Consultant, IrishWonder's SEO ConsultingLars Westhoff, Founder & Attorney at Law, Westhoff Van Namen B.V.Luke Kenna, Senior Market Growth Strategist, ICS-DigitalMark McGuinness, Chief Marketing Officer, DevilFish PokerMartin Arendts, Founder / General Member, ARENDTS ANWÄLTE / IMGLMartin Calvert, Marketing Director, ICS-digital LLPMatthias S. Kaiser, Managing Director, Tipico Services Malta LtdMohammad Farzan Ibne Kabir, Brand Ambassador, Snap Inc.Nemanja Lazarevic, Founder & CEO, TeamworkNicolas Morel, Director, UnclichedSilvy Argenziano, SEO Manager, LeoVegas GroupViktoria Soltesz, Founder & CEO, PSP AngelsKey Topics on the Agenda:Navigating the Future of Marketing Technology: Innovations and Strategies for the Evolving iGaming LandscapeEmerging iGaming Markets to Watch: Opportunities and Challenges AheadCross-Platform Marketing Strategies: Ensuring a Seamless Player ExperienceSEO Winners and Losers in the Age of AI: Navigating the New Search LandscapeSpeaking Your Players' Language: How Localisation and Multilingual SEO Can Elevate Your iGaming Brand

