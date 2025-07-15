Movistar Plus+ Now Available on Titan OS-powered Philips Smart TVs in Spain

This launch marks a significant milestone in Titan OS’s mission to deliver premium entertainment experiences to households across the country.

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Movistar Plus+ is now accessible on all Titan OS-powered Philips Smart TVs in Spain and additionally on legacy Linux models from 2021 onwards. This launch marks a significant milestone in Titan OS’s mission to deliver premium entertainment experiences to households across the country.



Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), a Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced a partnership with Telefónica to launch the Movistar Plus+ app on Titan OS.

Through this collaboration, Movistar Plus+ is now available on all Philips TVs powered by Titan OS, as well as Philips Linux-based models dating back to 2021. This rollout ensures that both Movistar residential customers but also users from any internet provider can seamlessly enjoy one of the most comprehensive entertainment offerings on the market.

Movistar Plus+ features an unrivalled content catalogue that includes acclaimed original series such as La Canción, Querer, Los Años Nuevos, and Los Sin Nombre, along with audience-favourite shows like Ilustres Ignorantes, Las Berrocal, and Pedro x Javis. The service also offers a robust lineup of blockbuster films, national and international productions, and award-winning documentaries.

For sports enthusiasts, Movistar Plus+ is the ultimate destination, offering front-row access to premier events including LaLiga, the UEFA Champions League, Wimbledon, the Tour de France, NFL, golf, and rugby - bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

The Movistar Plus+ app delivers a premium viewing experience with intuitive navigation, personalised content discovery, and high-performance streaming. Designed to meet the needs of the modern viewer, the app offers seamless usability across supported smart TVs.

This launch further strengthens Titan OS’s localised content strategy and expands its premium entertainment offering within the Spanish market. By bringing iconic platforms like Movistar Plus+ into its ecosystem, Titan OS continues to enhance the smart TV experience for users across Europe.

Ismael Velasco, Business Development Lead Southern Europe & LatAm at Titan OS, commented:

"We’re proud to welcome Movistar Plus+ to our growing content ecosystem. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering rich, localised entertainment experiences through our smart TV platform. With Movistar Plus+, users gain access to an unparalleled content library, combining original programming, top-tier sports, and cinematic hits—right from their living rooms."

The Movistar Plus+ app will be available directly from the Titan OS homepage and the app store, offering users quick access to featured shows, personalised recommendations, and streamlined navigation. Whether discovering a new series or tuning in to a live sports event, Titan OS ensures viewers enjoy the best of Movistar Plus+ with just a click.

###

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About Movistar Plus+

Movistar Plus+ is the leading audiovisual entertainment offering which belongs to the Telefónica Group in Spain. Its proposition includes bold original productions and the best premium sports content, films, series, documentaries and programmes, in addition to the best functionalities and on-demand access so users can enjoy watching television wherever, however and whenever they wish. The Movistar Plus+ offering also includes some of the top international operators with which we have established strategic partnerships in Spain.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.