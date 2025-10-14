Titan Ads Named the Strategic Monetisation Partner for TiVo OS Across Europe

The collaboration unites footprint of two leading independent operating systems in response to growing market demand for greater standardisation

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), a Barcelona-based technology, entertainment and advertising company, today announced a strategic partnership between its advertising division, Titan Ads, and TiVo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) and a pioneer in entertainment technology.

The partnership is expected to enhance advertising effectiveness across both Titan OS and TiVo OS by offering advertisers one streamlined buying route, with standardised formats, to premium Connected TV (CTV) inventory. Through the integration, advertisers will benefit from incremental reach, deduplicated audiences, frequency capping and access to unique audience segments, with the goal of achieving greater efficiency and precision in their campaigns.

TiVo OS and Titan Ads will collaborate to maximise advertising opportunities across both platforms, providing advertisers with a single, streamlined route to engage audiences across multiple operating systems while simplifying access to premium CTV inventory. Outside of the UK, Titan Ads will serve as exclusive sales partner for the TiVo OS advertising inventory across select European markets.

Tim Edwards, COO of Titan OS, said:

“This partnership with TiVo marks an important milestone for the CTV industry. For too long, the market has been fragmented with too many platforms working in isolation. By combining forces, we are setting a new benchmark for collaboration - increasing efficiency for advertisers, improving the viewer experience, and paving the way for a more standardised future in Connected TV.”

Gabriel Cosgrave, General Manager, EMEA at Xperi, added:

“By partnering with Titan OS, we’re further demonstrating our shared commitment to delivering value for advertisers and content partners through simplicity and scale, while offering a compelling and personalized consumer experience. Together, we are creating a smarter ecosystem that aligns with the industry’s call for more collaboration and less fragmentation, while unlocking new opportunities for monetisation and innovation.”

Driven by a mutual long-term vision for greater standardisation across CTV, the partnership between Titan OS and TiVo OS reaffirms each company’s role as enablers of a more transparent, efficient, and audience-driven advertising landscape, and reinforces their positions as leading independent European alternative platforms with a shared mission to simplify the CTV landscape for viewers, advertisers, and partners alike.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Xperi as of the date hereof, as well as Xperi’s current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Xperi’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to those related to the strategic partnership between TiVo OS and Titan OS and the expected benefits thereof. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the business, are more fully discussed in Xperi’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Xperi’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms.

For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo targets a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. TiVo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), are integrated into consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences, including IMAX® Enhanced, a certification and licensing program operated by IMAX Corporation and DTS, Inc. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

©2025 Xperi Inc. All Rights Reserved. Xperi, TiVo, DTS, HD Radio, and their respective logos are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. IMAX is a registered trademark of IMAX Corporation. All other trademarks and content are the property of their respective owners.

