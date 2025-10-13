Titan OS and Tubi Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock Exclusive AVOD Advertising Opportunities in UK

Titan OS and Tubi Announce Partnership Titan OS and Tubi

Titan OS secures exclusive access to Tubi’s premium ad inventory, combining data-driven innovation and Connected TV scale to deliver unmatched advertising...

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan OS secures exclusive access to Tubi’s premium ad inventory, combining data-driven innovation and Connected TV scale to deliver unmatched advertising experiences.

Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), a Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced a strategic partnership with Tubi, a leading ad-supported streaming service, granting Titan OS exclusive access to Tubi’s premium advertising inventory in the UK. The deal covers pre-roll and mid-roll advertising on Tubi, which launched in the UK in 2024, and unlocks new opportunities for audience engagement and monetization on Connected TV.

Tubi, part of the FOX Corporation, reaches over 100 million monthly active users offering the world's largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories and hundreds of Tubi Originals. From blockbuster favorites to niche genres and live news, Tubi has become one of the most popular destinations for streaming entertainment in the US — and is now rapidly expanding its presence in the UK.

Under this agreement, Titan OS will act as the exclusive sales partner for Tubi’s ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) inventory across all CTV platforms, leveraging its in-house sales teams and trusted SSP partners to bring campaigns to market. Both companies will also collaborate on advanced data innovation, combining insights from Tubi, Philips TVs, and JVC TVs to deliver highly targeted campaigns and superior ad experiences.

“This partnership with Tubi is a milestone in our mission to redefine how brands connect with audiences through Connected TV,” said James Collins, CRO at Titan OS. “By combining Titan OS’s powerful data capabilities with Tubi’s high-quality content and audiences, we are offering advertisers a unique opportunity to unlock the full potential of AVOD.”

“At Tubi, we are committed to offering advertisers innovative ways to reach audiences that are 100% addressable while providing viewers with a free premium entertainment experience that’s personalized to their tastes,” said Ross Appleton, GM, UK at Tubi. “Our partnership with Titan OS allows us to combine Tubi’s rich content collection with Titan OS’s cutting-edge data and sales expertise, creating a powerful proposition for both advertisers and viewers.”

This collaboration underscores Titan OS’s role as a leading partner for premium content providers and a trusted innovator in the Connected TV advertising ecosystem.



About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv



About Tubi

Boldly built for fandom, Tubi is a free streaming service that entertains over 100 million monthly active users. Tubi offers the world's largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.