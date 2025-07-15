BlackVue Unveils Enhanced Dash Cam Lineup: Introducing DR770X II, DR970X Plus II, and DR970X LTE Plus II

BlackVue Series II 4K Dash Cams BlackVue DR970X LTE Plus II Installed in Vehicle BlackVue DR970X Plus II Installed in Vehicle BlackVue DR970X Plus II Lens

BlackVue launches DR770X II, DR970X Plus II, DR970X LTE Plus II dash cams with enhanced 4K HDR, new ISP tuning, and updated power cables.

We've focused on delivering an even more detailed and true-to-life recording experience, ensuring our users capture every critical moment with unparalleled clarity.” — Hyunkwang Kim, Project Manager

SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackVue, a global leader in connected dash cam solutions, today announced the launch of its updated flagship models: the DR770X II, DR970X Plus II, and DR970X LTE Plus II. This new generation of dash cams raises the bar for in-vehicle video surveillance, with significant advancements in image quality, particularly for the 4K models, and enhanced user convenience.Unprecedented 4K Clarity with HDR and Advanced ISP TuningThe stars of this new launch are the DR970X Plus II and DR970X LTE Plus II, which now feature HDR (High Dynamic Range) recording and a completely new Image Signal Processor (ISP) tuning. This powerful combination delivers dramatically crisper and more vibrant images, even in the most challenging lighting conditions. The 8.4-megapixel Sony STARVIS 2 image sensor in the front camera captures stunning 4K Ultra High Definition (3840x2160) at 30FPS, ensuring critical details like license plates are clearly visible day and night. The enhanced ISP tuning maximizes the potential of the STARVIS 2 sensor, offering superior clarity by preserving details in both bright highlights and deep shadows, which is crucial for varying driving environments."We are incredibly excited to introduce the 'Series II' generation, especially highlighting the remarkable leap in 4K video quality with our new HDR capabilities and refined ISP tuning," said BlackVue Project Manager Hyunkwang Kim. "We've focused on delivering an even more detailed and true-to-life recording experience, ensuring our users capture every critical moment with unparalleled clarity."Enhanced Power Solutions and New PackagingBeyond the significant imaging upgrades, the DR970X Plus II and DR970X LTE Plus II models also introduce an updated user experience right out of the box with new packaging and a modernized power solution. The traditional 12V cigarette lighter power cable has been replaced by a versatile USB-C PD 3.0 to DC in cable. This new setup is complemented by a dongle adapter that connects to 12V cigarette lighter power sockets and provides two USB-C ports, offering greater flexibility and compatibility with a wider range of vehicle power systems. As always, the essential hardwiring cable is still included by default in the package, enabling native Parking Mode functionality.The Reliable DR770X IIWhile the DR770X II does not receive the same HDR upgrade as its 4K counterparts, it continues to offer BlackVue's renowned Full HD performance. Equipped with dual Sony STARVIS™ image sensors, the DR770X II delivers excellent video clarity in Full HD 1080p (front 60FPS / rear 30FPS), ensuring reliable coverage with a wide 139° view angle. It retains all the beloved BlackVue features, including seamless cloud compatibility, native Parking Mode, and built-in GPS and Wi-Fi.Core Features Across the New Lineup:● BlackVue Cloud Connectivity: Stay connected to your vehicle from anywhere with features like Remote Live View, Push Notifications for impacts, Live Event Upload to the Cloud, and Two-way Voice Communication.● Native Parking Mode: All models support native Parking Mode with built-in voltage monitoring to protect your vehicle's battery. The included hardwiring cable simplifies installation.● Seamless Pairing: Effortless setup and connection to the BlackVue App for easy management of settings and video files.● Integrated GPS & Wi-Fi: Built-in GPS logs location and speed data, while dual-band (2.4-5GHz) Wi-Fi enables fast video downloads to your smartphone and seamless Cloud connectivity.● Optional LTE Connectivity (CM100GLTE): For the DR770X II and DR970X Plus II, an optional LTE module provides hassle-free Cloud access. The DR970X LTE Plus II features built-in 4G LTE with a Nano SIM card reader and a Mobile Hotspot Function for up to five devices.● Optimized File Management: Features Event Files Overwrite Protection, Adaptive Format-Free File Management for improved stability, and SD Card Failure Alerts.● 1TB microSD card support.The BlackVue DR770X II, DR970X Plus II, and DR970X LTE Plus II are now available for through the BlackVue website and authorized BlackVue retailers worldwide.For more information on the new models and BlackVue's complete product line, please visit https://blackvue.com About BlackVueBlackVue is a leading manufacturer of high-performance dash cams, committed to delivering advanced technology, exceptional video quality, and reliable performance to drivers worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, BlackVue continues to redefine the connected car experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.