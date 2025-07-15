QAD Accelerates Operational Transformation with Appointment of Robin Colman as Chief Operating Officer

Robin Colman

Colman to lead SaaS acceleration, customer experience transformation, and enterprise-wide modernization

Robin brings exactly the kind of leadership we need at this moment” — Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of QAD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QAD Inc., the company transforming manufacturing and supply chains with intelligent, adaptive cloud solutions, today announced the appointment of Robin Colman as Chief Operating Officer, a newly created role that signals QAD’s deep commitment to operational excellence and customer-centric growth.As COO, Colman will lead a cross-functional organization responsible for Customer Success, Customer Support, IT, Revenue Operations, and a newly formed Transformation Office. He will also play a key role in driving QAD’s value creation agenda through strategic M&A and disciplined execution across the business.“Robin brings exactly the kind of leadership we need at this moment,” said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of QAD. “We are entering a new phase of growth and innovation at QAD—reimagining how customers experience our platform and services. Robin has a track record of building high-performing teams, leading transformation at scale, and relentlessly focusing on customer value. His global perspective and deep operational experience will help us scale with precision and purpose.”Colman brings over 15 years of experience in global enterprise software, having held leadership roles across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Most recently, he served as SVP of Strategy, Transformation and Corporate Development at Software AG, where he spearheaded an ambitious transformation agenda and earned recognition for his people-first leadership and disciplined operational execution. He has also held senior roles at Premier Farnell and IBM, building on his early foundation in engineering and systems thinking.“This is exactly the right moment to join QAD,” said Robin Colman, COO of QAD. “The manufacturing sector is evolving quickly—and QAD is uniquely positioned to lead. Technologies like agentic AI are unlocking new frontiers for productivity, but taking advantage requires more than great software. It demands operational focus, strategic clarity, and execution at pace. That’s where I’ll be focused: delivering the consistency and customer experience that set QAD apart.”To learn more about QAD and its leadership team, visit www.qad.com About QADQAD Inc. builds and empowers Adaptive Enterprises. QAD’s cloud manufacturing and supply chain solutions help move businesses from where they are today to where they need to be - by aligning and optimizing people, processes and systems. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions globally, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), connected workforce (Redzone), process intelligence, supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), advanced scheduling, global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), digital commerce and enterprise quality management system (EQMS). For more information, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.ContactsCaleb FinchPublic Relations805-566-6100publicrelations@qad.comBeth HespeAnalyst Relations805-566-6100industryanalyst@qad.com

