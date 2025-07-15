226 Students Graduate from The Florida Scholars Academy in its First Year

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 14, 2025

Contact: DJJ Communications Office, news@fldjj.gov, (850) 921-5900

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Just a year after opening Florida Scholars Academy (FSA), the state’s first unified education system for students in the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice’s (DJJ) residential facilities, 226 teens have earned their high school diplomas.

Launched in 2024 and operated by Florida Virtual School (FLVS), FSA has refined access to quality education for youth in DJJ residential commitment programs. In just one year, FSA has served more than 3,100 students, with 80 students earning their standard high school diploma and 146 students earning their high school equivalency diploma.

Research has long shown that educational achievement decreases recidivism. A study from the Florida State University College of Criminology & Criminal Justice, in partnership with DJJ, highlights the importance of academic and vocational commitment and performance as top predictors of non-recidivism. Youth who made the greatest gains in these areas while in residential treatment were shown to be significantly less likely to reoffend.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools we have to change the trajectory of a young person’s life,” said DJJ Acting Secretary Timothy Niermann. “In just one year, the Florida Scholars Academy has provided significant educational opportunities for DJJ students. By investing in their academic and personal growth, we’re not just reducing recidivism, we're creating real pathways to success, stability, and a brighter future ahead.”

Additional achievements include:

More than 10,138 course completions across core and elective subjects.

More than 1,000 students received Exceptional Student Education Services.

Of the 3,140 students served, 2,308 were in high school, 399 were in middle school, four were in elementary school (ages 12 and 13), and 429 were adults (ages 16-21).

“In the first year, we’ve seen how our FLVS instructional model is helping FSA students thrive - meeting them where they are in a blended learning environment,” said Chief Academic Officer of Florida Virtual School Robin Winder. “I couldn’t be prouder of FSA students for their determination and achievements - and equally proud of our incredible teachers who are helping students build the resilience and confidence they need to lead successful, fulfilling lives.”

The success of FSA is rooted in its commitment to individualized instruction, trauma-informed practices, and a belief in the potential of every student. As it enters its second year, FSA remains focused on expanding opportunities, increasing graduation rates, and preparing students for success outside of the DJJ residential commitment programs.

For more information about Florida Scholars Academy, visit the FSA website.

About Florida Scholars Academy (FSA)

Florida Scholars Academy (FSA) is a unified education system for students assigned to a Florida Department of Juvenile Justice residential commitment program. Through an online and in-person blended environment, Florida Scholars Academy provides an individualized educational pathway to help students achieve a high school or high school equivalency diploma, an industry-recognized credential of value to start their career, and/or enroll in a postsecondary program of study at a Florida college, university, or technical college. To join our team, visit our website.