Governor Ron DeSantis Announces New State Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Sites Will Open Tomorrow in Collier County & Leon County

August 26, 2021

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that new monoclonal antibody treatment sites will open tomorrow, August 27th, in Collier and Leon counties. In total, the state has opened 21 sites, serving more than 13,000 patients. These treatment sites will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., have the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day, and are located at:

Collier County Old Dollar General 1500 Lake Trafford Road Immokalee, Florida 34142 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Leon County Vacant Sears 1500 Apalachee Parkway Tallahassee, FL 32301 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Previously opened sites are located at:

Alachua County Fellowship Church 16916 Northwest U.S. Highway 441 High Springs, Florida 32643 Hours: Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Bay County Bay County Fairgrounds 2230 East 15th Street Panama City, Florida 32405 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Brevard County Kiwanis Island Park 951 Kiwanis Island Park Road Merritt Island, Florida 32952 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Broward County C.B. Smith Park 900 North Flamingo Road Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028 Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Charlotte County Tringali Community Center 3460 North Access Road Englewood, Florida 34224 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Duval County Jacksonville Public Library 304 North Main Street Jacksonville, Florida 32202 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Hillsborough County Kings Forest Park 8008 East Chelsea Street Tampa, Florida 33610 Hours: Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Lee County Old Bonita Springs Library 26876 Pine Avenue Bonita Springs, Florida 34135 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Manatee County Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex 206 2nd Street East Bradenton, Florida 34208 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Miami-Dade County Tropical Park 7900 Southwest 40 Street Miami, Florida 33155 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Okaloosa County Northwest Florida Fairgrounds 1958 Lewis Turner Boulevard Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Orange County Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place Orlando, Florida 32805 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Palm Beach County West Gate Park 3691 Oswego Avenue West Palm Beach, Florida 33409 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Pasco County Fasano Center 11611 Denton Avenue Hudson, Florida 34667 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 a.m.

Pinellas County Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 409 South Old Coachman Road Clearwater, Florida 33765 Hours: Monday - Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Polk County Church at the Mall 1010 East Memorial Boulevard Lakeland, Florida 33801 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

St. Lucie County Havert L. Fenn Center 2000 Virginia Avenue Fort Pierce, Florida 34982 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sumter County Barnstorm Theater 2720 Brownwood Boulevard The Villages, Florida 32163 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Volusia County Ormond Beach Senior Center 351 Andrews Street Ormond Beach, Florida 32174 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

To find locations to receive monoclonal antibody treatments around the entire state, please visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.

Monoclonal antibody treatments can be prescribed by health care providers to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization. However, at Governor DeSantis’ direction, there is currently a standing order in Florida signed by the State Surgeon General that allows patients to receive this treatment without a prescription or referral if administered by an eligible health care provider. Such referrals are not required at any of the State of Florida monoclonal antibody treatment sites and treatments are available at no cost to patients.

The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus. According to the treatment guidelines, they should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis. By providing access to these treatments at these new sites, Governor DeSantis is alleviating demand on hospital resources and further making sure that Floridians have access to all potential treatments that can help them recover from COVID-19.

Governor DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health continue to encourage Floridians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Find out where the vaccine is offered HERE.

