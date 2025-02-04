Governor Ron DeSantis’ Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget Prioritizes Public Safety and Stronger Communities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 03, 2025

CONTACT:

DJJ Communications Office

news@djj.state.fl.us

(850) 921-5900

Tallahassee, Fla. –Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary (DJJ) Eric Hall commends Governor Ron DeSantis’ Focus on Fiscal Responsibility budget which reflects a continued commitment to public safety and upholds Florida’s standing as a national leader for other juvenile justice systems. The Focus on Fiscal Responsibility budget makes key investments to strengthen the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice’s ability to hold juveniles accountable while providing services needed to prevent recidivism, helping to build stronger families and safer communities across Florida.

“Florida’s juvenile justice system continues to set the standard for other states thanks to the steadfast support of Governor Ron DeSantis,” said DJJ Secretary Eric Hall. “Governor DeSantis’ recommended budget will allow the department and its providers to attract and retain top talent and enhance services to meet the evolving needs of Florida’s youth and families while ensuring public safety remains at the forefront of all we do.”

Highlights from Governor DeSantis’ Focus on Fiscal Responsibility budget include:

$35.1 million to increase per diem rates for moderate risk and secure residential programs. Residential programs serve youth on the deeper end of the system who have been committed to the department. This funding will allow the department to remain competitive among private residential providers and will ensure the continuity of operations for the department’s residential commitment program area.

to increase per diem rates for moderate risk and secure residential programs. Residential programs serve youth on the deeper end of the system who have been committed to the department. This funding will allow the department to remain competitive among private residential providers and will ensure the continuity of operations for the department’s residential commitment program area. $20.2 million in funding to increase the number of moderate-risk residential beds available to align with current utilization trends.

in funding to increase the number of moderate-risk residential beds available to align with current utilization trends. $7.1 million in recurring funding for the Florida Scholars Academy to ensure effective and efficient operations and that necessary staffing needs are met to educate and support students in residential programs.

in recurring funding for the Florida Scholars Academy to ensure effective and efficient operations and that necessary staffing needs are met to educate and support students in residential programs. $10 million in fixed capital outlay to maintain and repair DJJ buildings statewide to ensure the health and safety of youth and staff. Projects will include roofing repairs, mechanical systems, plumbing systems, interior improvements, site repairs, ADA assessments, as well as other routine and/or emergency maintenance and repair project needs.

###