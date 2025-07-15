RE: Traffic alert - VT Route 107, Bethel

Correction this is in BETHEL VT not Rochester, sorry for the typo

VT Route 107 (both lanes) in Rochester is closed in the area of River St due to a fire.

This incident is expected to last until the fire is under control. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

