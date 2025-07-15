Submit Release
RE: Traffic alert - VT Route 107, Bethel

Correction this is in BETHEL VT not Rochester, sorry for the typo

 

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police

Royalton VSP

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

VT Route 107 (both lanes) in Rochester is closed in the area of River St due to a fire.

This incident is expected to last until the fire is under control.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

 

