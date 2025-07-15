Williston Barracks / Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone or Other Electronic Communications
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1005125
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Foley
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07/14/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Underhill
VIOLATION: Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone or Other Electronic Communications
ACCUSED: Frederick Jamie Spencer
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers received a complaint of online email harassment. Upon receipt of additional information, they found Frederick Jamie Spencer (38) had sent multiple emails to another party. He was cited to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/21/25 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
