Williston Barracks / Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone or Other Electronic Communications

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1005125

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Foley

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Underhill

VIOLATION: Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone or Other Electronic Communications

ACCUSED: Frederick Jamie Spencer

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers received a complaint of online email harassment. Upon receipt of additional information, they found Frederick Jamie Spencer (38) had sent multiple emails to another party. He was cited to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/21/25 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.