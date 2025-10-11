Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3006731
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/24/2025 at approximately 6:31 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street, Waterbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Kevin Boldwin
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Town, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/24/2025, at approximately 6:31 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report that 40-year-old Kevin Boldwin was yelling at employees of Hen of the Wood restaurant. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks investigated and determined that Boldwin acted disorderly. Boldwin was issued a criminal citation for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division, on 10/23/2025, at 8:30 AM to answer the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/23/2025 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
