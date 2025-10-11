Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A3006731

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/24/2025 at approximately 6:31 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street, Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Kevin Boldwin

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Town, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/24/2025, at approximately 6:31 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report that 40-year-old Kevin Boldwin was yelling at employees of Hen of the Wood restaurant. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks investigated and determined that Boldwin acted disorderly. Boldwin was issued a criminal citation for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division, on 10/23/2025, at 8:30 AM to answer the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/23/2025 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

