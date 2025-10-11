Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 25A3006731

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak                       

STATION: Berlin Barracks           

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/24/2025 at approximately 6:31 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street, Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Kevin Boldwin                                    

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Town, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/24/2025, at approximately 6:31 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report that 40-year-old Kevin Boldwin was yelling at employees of Hen of the Wood restaurant. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks investigated and determined that Boldwin acted disorderly. Boldwin was issued a criminal citation for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division, on 10/23/2025, at 8:30 AM to answer the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/23/2025 at 8:30 AM         

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

