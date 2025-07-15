St. Albans Barracks / DUI-Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2004921
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: July 14, 2025 at 1300 hours
STREET: Rt 104
TOWN: Fairfax
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bessette Rd
VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs
ACCUSSED: Tyler Lothian
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 14, 2025, at approximately 1300 hours, The Vermont State Police were notified of a motor vehicle stopped in the middle of the road on Rt 104 in Fairfax near Bessette Rd. The operator was identified as Tyler Lothian (41) of St. Albans, VT. While speaking with Troopers, Lothian showed signs of impairment. Lothian was processed for DUI Drugs and released with a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court on September 22, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin County
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2025 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
V/R,
Trooper Catherine Gullo
Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478
802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov
