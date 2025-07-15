St. Albans Barracks / DUI-Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2004921

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: July 14, 2025 at 1300 hours

STREET: Rt 104

TOWN: Fairfax

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bessette Rd

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs

ACCUSSED: Tyler Lothian

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 14, 2025, at approximately 1300 hours, The Vermont State Police were notified of a motor vehicle stopped in the middle of the road on Rt 104 in Fairfax near Bessette Rd. The operator was identified as Tyler Lothian (41) of St. Albans, VT. While speaking with Troopers, Lothian showed signs of impairment. Lothian was processed for DUI Drugs and released with a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court on September 22, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2025 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

V/R,

Trooper Catherine Gullo

Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478

802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov