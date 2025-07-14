Governor Ivey Marks the Calendar for Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, Encourages Alabama Families to Stock Up on School Supplies

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday encouraged Alabamians to begin preparing for the upcoming academic year by participating in Alabama’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. The tax-free period will run from Friday, July 18 through Sunday, July 20, 2025.

“A new school year brings new opportunities, and we want every Alabama student to step into the classroom ready to learn and succeed,” said Governor Ivey. “This tax holiday is one more way we’re supporting our Alabama families and reinforcing the importance of education across our state. When we invest in our students and equip them for success, we’re building a stronger future for all of Alabama.”

During the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, items like pencils, paper, binders, calculators and rulers are free from state sales tax. The holiday also covers school uniforms, books and computers. For the full list of back-to-school items that qualify for the sales tax holiday, please visit this link.

“ALDOR is pleased we can offer this tax-free opportunity to parents and caregivers across Alabama who are getting their children ready for the upcoming school year,” said Alabama Department of Revenue Commissioner Vernon Barnett. “Many counties, cities and towns are also participating in the tax-free holiday, so we encourage everyone in Alabama to take advantage, and we wish students all the best this year.”

Counties and municipalities may also choose to participate in the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday by removing local sales and use taxes from the same selected items during the same weekend.

You can see if your city, town or county is participating in the 2025 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday at this link.

###