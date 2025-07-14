Governor Ivey Announces Vaquito, the Work Zone Safety Dog, as Honorary ALEA Trooper

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced the newest addition to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Vaquito the work zone safety dog.

Vaquito delivered the oath of office and was officially sworn in as an honorary ALEA Trooper during a special ceremony held at the Alabama State Capitol. Governor Ivey and Vaquito were joined by ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor, ALEA’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Colonel Jonathan Archer and Vaquito’s handler Morris King.

Vaquito is a graduate of Guide Dogs of America, a certified service dog and the official safety dog of the Alabama Associated General Contractors (AGC). Vaquito took the leash from his predecessor Millie, who was the first Work Zone Safety K-9 to be sworn in by Governor Ivey on Dec. 14, 2023. Like Millie, who retired February 2025, Vaquito will travel the state with Morris King and ALEA Troopers to deliver life-saving messages concerning work zone safety and distracted driving, specifically through community outreach events and school programs.

“Today, I had the pleasure of welcoming Vaquito to our work zone safety team – a symbol of Alabama’s commitment to protecting the hardworking men and women who build and maintain our nationally recognized infrastructure,” said Governor Ivey. “Vaquito is more than a member of our team, but he is a reminder that keeping our road crews safe is a job for all of us. Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and today, one of the just happens to have four legs and a wagging tail.”

ALEA Secretary Taylor said, “Millie helped build a bridge between law enforcement and the public through education and outreach. Vaquito is already proving to be a worthy successor. Today’s ceremony marks not just a new chapter, but a continued commitment to safety across Alabama.”

“Millie set the standard when it came to safety outreach, and now Vaquito is ready to build on that foundation,” Director of ALEA DPS Colonel Jonathan Archer said. “His presence will help us continue to connect with citizens of all ages in a meaningful way.”

Vaquito’s official duties will include appearances during National Work Zone Awareness Week, school safety programs, and other traffic safety initiatives. With his approachable demeanor and service training, he is uniquely suited to help ALEA Troopers connect with the public and reinforce the Agency’s mission of saving lives.

Also in attendance were members of the Alabama Associated General Contractors, including Carol Harris, who coordinates and manages the school safety programs across the state with Morris King and K-9 Vaquito.

###