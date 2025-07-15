Kuvings Expands All-Out Online Marketing: From Social Media to Influencers and AI Content

Kuvings Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 Plus AI Image created by Kuvings Kuvings logo

DAEGU, BUKGU, SOUTH KOREA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium Juicer brand Kuvings is ramping up its dynamic online marketing strategy to strengthen connections with consumers worldwide. Leveraging major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube as well as TikTok and Pinterest, the brand offers consumers a first-hand experience of its products online.Most notably, a global ad campaign featuring the Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 Plus, produced through Meta’s global marketing program, is now running across key channels. These fresh and creative videos have received strong emotional engagement from viewers.Kuvings has been a pioneer in B2C-targeted online advertising for over a decade, using platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Backed by years of content development and algorithm-based ad operation, the brand now executes more sophisticated targeting strategies. These efforts have proven especially effective in the post-pandemic era where online product discovery and purchasing have become the norm, enhancing brand awareness among digital-first consumers.Through dedicated online shops tailored to each market, Kuvings ensures a consistent brand tone while offering experiences distinct from typical marketplaces. The seamless brand story from product introductions to customer reviews and related items deepens engagement and builds trust in its official online stores.Additionally, QR codes embedded in product packaging lead users to online videos that demonstrate assembly, usage, and cleaning tips. This lowers the barrier to entry for new users and enhances overall customer satisfaction.Global brand ambassadors also play a key role by sharing hands-on experiences with the product. Comprising consumers, chefs, and wellness experts from various countries, these ambassadors openly share both pros and cons, offering honest feedback that answers real consumer questions in real time.Influencers around the world further support brand awareness by producing localized content tailored to cultural nuances and consumer sentiments. Their trustworthy reviews and authentic introductions of the products create a natural appeal. Rather than one-off sponsorships, these long-term collaborations help forge emotional connections between the brand and its audience.More recently, Kuvings has focused on AI-powered content creation. AI-generated videos and images are actively shared across the brand’s social channels, catching attention with their distinct appeal. This new content approach stimulates imagination and resonates strongly with younger audiences through emotionally aligned messaging. One notable example was an AI-generated image combining the AUTO10S juicer with a robot, which received strong positive feedback from customers.A Kuvings representative commented,"When it comes to high-end juicers, the path to trust starts online by offering rich information and creating experiences that feel hands-on. We’ll continue to expand our content and channels to ensure consumers can discover and enjoy Kuvings in an engaging and accessible way."

