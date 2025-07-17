Kuvings and Chef Gary Dowse Introduce Fruit and Vegetable Prep Guide to like a Pro

Kuvings Chef Gary Dowse Kuvings Chef Gary Dowse with AUTO10 Plus Kuvings logo

Juicing Starts with Preparation: Kuvings Publishes Expert Produce Guide with Chef Dowse

DAEGU, BUKGU, SOUTH KOREA, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings , a global leader in cold press juicing technology, has introduced its latest Juicing Master Recipes, developed in partnership with acclaimed Australian juicing expert Chef Gary Dowse . Building on the legacy of the CS600 — the world’s first commercial Whole Slow Juicer — the new recipe collection aims to bring professional-level juicing knowledge to health-conscious consumers at home.With over a decade of experience in innovating juicing solutions, Kuvings continues to empower users by sharing not just appliances, but also practical, science-backed methods to enhance nutritional intake through fresh juice.Preparing for the Perfect Juice: Why It MattersThe new guide highlights best practices for preparing fruits and vegetables for cold press juicers. Proper preparation ensures optimal taste, nutrition, and equipment performance — elements that Chef Dowse emphasizes in his signature approach.Among the top recommendations:1. Buy SeasonalChoosing seasonal produce enhances both flavor and nutrition. Fruits and vegetables harvested at peak ripeness offer richer nutrients and better taste, while also supporting local agriculture and reducing environmental impact from long-distance transportation.2. Maximize NutritionProduce allowed to ripen naturally contains a higher density of vitamins and antioxidants. Locally sourced, seasonal options often retain more nutritional value compared to items picked early for global distribution.3. Economical and SustainableSeasonal fruits and vegetables are typically more affordable and readily available. Supporting local growers not only contributes to the local economy but also promotes eco-friendly farming practices.4. Supports Local FarmersOpting for seasonal produce directly supports local farmers and regional economies. Purchasing from local sources helps sustain small-scale agriculture, preserving community-based food systems. In many cases, local growers also prioritize eco-conscious practices that align with sustainable farming principles.5. Reduces Environmental ImpactConsuming locally grown, in-season produce helps minimize the environmental costs associated with long-distance transportation. Shorter supply chains reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to lower carbon footprints. Choosing local produce is a practical step toward climate-conscious consumption.[Conclusion]Choosing seasonal fruits and vegetables offers multiple benefits — improved freshness and nutrition, reduced environmental impact, and support for local farming communities. As part of its continued commitment to health and sustainability, Kuvings encourages consumers to explore seasonal eating as a practical and rewarding lifestyle choice.[Kuvings Australia]- Address: U 1 1-7 West Street, Croydon New South Wales 2132- Tel: +61 2 9798 0586- Website: kuvings.com.au

