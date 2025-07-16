Kuvings Shares Simple Recipes for Homemade Ice Cream

Kuvings AUTO10S Ice Cream Maker Kuvings Strawberry Sorbet Kuvings Watermelon Granita

Kuvings shares Home-Made ice cream and sorbet recipes with the included blank strainer attachment.

DAEGU, BUKGU, SOUTH KOREA, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frozen Treat with No additives are easy to make with Kuvings . Inspiring healthier frozen treat ideas with Kuvings — Frozen Fruits, That's all!Summer and ice cream are nearly synonymous. But if you’re sensitive to dairy or following a plant-based diet, frozen fruit ice cream (also known as “nice cream”) is a delicious alternative. Not only is fruit ice cream a healthier option, but it’s much more refreshing and dynamic in flavor.With your Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer, you can create dairy-free ice cream and sorbet with the attachment.Dairy-free ice cream can be made with almost any frozen fruit, but here are 4 mouthwatering recipes to get you inspired. In addition to being dairy-free, they’re also vegan and gluten-free! These recipes are very forgiving, so feel free to adjust and customize the ingredients.Let's make the guilty free ice cream.1. Quick & easy Strawberry SorbetThis is an easy sorbet to make with just 2 ingredients. Strawberries and Lemon. It's tangy and sweet.[Ingredients]- 2 cups frozen strawberries- 2 frozen lemon ice cubes- Toppings, sprinkle with:- Maple syrup- Desiccated coconut- Fresh strawberry[Method]1) Assemble the juicer using the blank strainer.2) Keep the smart cap open for this one.3) Add each of the frozen ingredients and then serve topped with your favorite toppings.2. Kiwi Sorbet - A Bedtime Treat For Good SleepIt’s hard to imagine anything more thirst-quenching than this refreshing sorbetAll you need is a bag of frozen fruits, a couple of pantry ingredients, and a Kuvings juicers with Ice Cream Maker! It’s dairy-free has no added sugar and you don’t need an ice-cream maker![Method]1) Assemble the juicer using the blank strainer or fruit and vegetable mincer.2) Feed frozen kiwi pieces one at a time.3) Serve in an ice cream bowl.4) Remove inner core of Kiwi before freezing for a better taste. If your kiwi has a strong acidic taste, add banana or yogurt cubes.3. Watermelon GranitaNothing screams summer more than refreshing icy snacks! Popsicles, ice cream, and other frozen treats are all the rage on warm summer days, no matter your age. But, have you ever tried granita? More exciting than water ice and less creamy than ice cream, granita is like shaved ice, but with a twist.This Watermelon Granita recipe has just three ingredients and is an ultra-delicious and simple way to cool off and refresh. With only 5 minutes of hands-on prep time, it’s a simple dish that you can whip together and have ready to go for hot summer days ahead.[Ingredient]- ½ of a medium watermelon- 1 slice of lime with zest- some sugar for sweetness if needed[Method]1) Juice watermelon and Lime .2) Pour into a shallow, wide pan and freeze for 1 hour.3) Rake mixture with fork and freeze for another hour.4) Rake and freeze for one more hour.5) Rake and serve in cups.6) Serve when it is slushy and crunchy.*Tip: Optionally, you can take your dessert one step further and make grown up granitas! Add ½ cup of vodka along with the lime and sugar. This version will be a bit more slushy, as the vodka won’t freeze solid.4. Home-Made Mango SorbetMango sorbet has never been quicker or easier! All you need is a bag of frozen mangoes, a couple of pantry ingredients, and a Kuvings juicers with Ice Cream Maker! It’s dairy-free has no added sugar and you don’t need an ice-cream maker![Method]1) Assemble the juicer using the blank strainer.2) Put frozen mango in small amounts at a time through the feeding chute.3) Serve in an ice cream bowl.4) You can freeze many different fruits to make a sorbet and also mix more than one fruit together. Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries just to name a few.This mango sorbet is the perfect iftar frozen dessert! It’s healthier than ice cream, but just as delicious (Or even more so!).It’s the tremendous dessert for those sensitive to dairy, following a plant-based diet, or just wanting to enjoy a healthy alternative to ice cream.*All recipes are written by Ph.D. Lee, Principal Researcher, and Ph.D. Son, Senior Researcher at the Kuvings Bio Research Institute.

Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer - Banana Strawberry Sorbet Recipe Video

