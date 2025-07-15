Beyond Borders: The Self Esteem Doctor Launches Global Wellness Tour

Dr. Simone Alicia, The Self Esteem Doctor

U.S.-based wellness expert, Dr. Simone Alicia, launches her first world tour from her hometown of Jamaica, offering transformative trainings locally and beyond.

OCHO RIOS, JAMAICA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world is watching. The phones are already ringing. Jamaica is about to become the launchpad for a movement that’s transforming the lives of high-achievers, big dreamers, and elite performers across the globe.Internationally acclaimed motivational speaker, television guest expert, and metaphysical self-esteem coach Dr. Simone Alicia, affectionately known as The Self Esteem Doctor, is officially launching her global empowerment tour—and she’s beginning right where her story started: Jamaica, her birthplace.Along with electrifying U.S. airwaves, podcasts and print-media in almost 100 outlets, including both national and international media, Dr. Simone has also been featured in almost 30 repeat appearances as guest expert on Daytime TV in Tampa, Florida, USA. She has also appeared in award-winning films and gained additional recognition honoring her as speaker, community champion, and among the top 25 Wellthy Professional Women nationwide.Credited with creating lasting transformations for high-profile clients across the globe, Dr. Simone is now returning to her roots with a mission that’s bigger than a brand—it’s a calling.“This isn’t just a homecoming. This is a higher calling. I was born here, and now I’m back to pour into this land the wisdom and power it poured into me.”— Dr. Simone AliciaOn the island from Ocho Rios to Montego Bay, Kingston to Negril, Dr. Simone will be offering her 3 Signature Presentations and a high-impact Keynote Address—first to Jamaica, then extending the invitation across the Caribbean and around the world.Presentations include:• Mastering Your Life: 10 Self-Help Tools You Never Knew Existed• The Neuroscience of Confidence and Physiology• The Six-Point Total Wellness Framework for High-Achieving ProfessionalsPlus the uniquely adaptable keynote address entitled:• Using Inner Power to Fuel Outer ImpactThis tour is not just a motivational speech—it’s a transformational experience, infused with tools most audiences have never heard of, yet scientifically backed and proven to rewire the mind for real, measurable, and lasting success.Dr. Simone’s unique framework blends neuroscience, metaphysics, and elite mindset training to deliver breakthroughs that transcend hype. From corporate boardrooms to overflowing ballrooms, her work has been sought out by elite performers across industries who understand one truth:High success on the outside can quickly lose its meaning - and hit a ceiling - without balance, clarity, and peace on the inside.For those seeking next-level achievement without burnout, self-mastery without self-sacrifice, and results that stick—this is the moment to act.While Jamaica is the proud launching pad for this extraordinary movement, the tour is designed to reach elite circles across the globe—including the wider Caribbean, other international destinations, and returning visits to the US.Even during her time in Jamaica, Dr. Simone will continue to serve her high-level U.S.-based clientele, alongside new private clients and organizations across neighboring Caribbean islands and beyond.Whether in-person or virtual, this tour is an expansive, borderless experience—meeting elite performers wherever they are, on any island, in any continent.The world tour doors are now open to global power centers in Australia, London, Singapore, and beyond, but Jamaica holds a sacred place as the inaugural stop—a conscious choice that speaks volumes about Dr. Simone’s values and vision.“I don’t see a ‘third world’ country. I see a first-class spirit with limitless potential. That’s the Jamaica I’m speaking to. That’s who I’m here to serve.” — Dr. SimoneMedia outlets, corporate leaders, retreat curators, and elite circles across Jamaica are encouraged to reach out immediately. Dr. Simone’s calendar is selectively curated and is increasingly limited as interest flows in.To schedule a presentation, keynote, media appearance, or coaching session while she is on-island, please use the contact details below. Media interviews are available upon request. Both international travel and virtual appearances are also available.Dr. Simone Alicia: The Self Esteem DoctorHelping Millions Overcome Anything & Achieve Everything—With Science and Soul.FOR MORE INFORMATION:MEDIA INQUIRIES, BOOKINGS & INTERVIEW REQUESTS:Dr. Simone Alicia, P.h.D.Email: Simone@TSEDacademy.comCall: 1-800-490-7484Text/WhatsApp: 754-229-9309

