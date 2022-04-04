The Self Esteem Doctor is Keynote Speaker for Junior Achievement of South Florida
Dr. Simone Alicia
The Self Esteem Doctor, Dr. Simone Alicia, will be Keynote Speaker at the Teen Entrepreneurial Finale for Junior Achievement (JA) of South Florida.
I founded The Self Esteem Doctor (TSED) Academy to ensure people around the globe have easy access to proven self-esteem teachings and tactics.”COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Self Esteem Doctor, Dr. Simone Alicia, will be Keynote Speaker at the Teen Entrepreneurial Finale for Junior Achievement (JA) of South Florida. Held at JA World Huizenga Center at the Lillian S. Wells Pavilion, the JA Fellows Spark Tank Finale will be held on April 9, 2022. This event shares Dr. Simone Alicia’s fierce dedication to inspiring tomorrow with innovation.
— Dr. Simone Alicia
Based upon the theme to “See the Next Generation of CEOs and Meet JA’s Budding Entrepreneurs!”, the Spark Tank Finale is the culminating event of JA of South Florida’s 8 month long high school entrepreneurship program. At the Spark Tank Finale, each team will make its final presentation to sharks who will judge the results of each company and determine the JA Company of the Year. Attendees at the event will select the People’s Choice Award team winner. https://www.jasouthflorida.org/events/spark-tank-finale/
Dr. Simone Alicia, founder and CEO of The Self Esteem Doctor Academy, has built her international self-esteem platform based upon inspiring children today to encourage great success tomorrow. The mom of 2 explains, “I founded The Self Esteem Doctor (TSED) Academy to ensure people around the globe have easy access to proven self-esteem teachings and tactics.” In fact, with clients in 21 countries, Dr. Simone is proof that you can turn your dream into a thriving business enterprise. “With enduring passion and drive, success is possible,” Dr. Simone explains.
More About The Self Esteem Doctor
Dr. Simone Alicia is blazing a powerful trail as an international self-esteem guru. As a prior classroom teacher, Dr. Simone has intertwined her certification in Neuro-linguistic Programming (NLP), Honorary Doctorate in Divinity, & membership in the Association for Integrative Psychology, to create and lead The Self Esteem Doctor Academy.
The Online Academy was created so every child around the globe, regardless of location or socio-economic status, can have access to proven tools that they can understand and apply in their day-to-day lives, from childhood to adulthood. For more information about the Academy, visit https://www.theselfesteemdoctoracademy.com/.
To read more about Dr. Simone Alicia, visit https://www.theselfesteemdoctor.com/.
More about Junior Achievement of South Florida
Junior Achievement of South Florida was established in 1959 and founded nationally in 1919. Their programs reach 50,000 K-12 students in Broward and south Palm Beach counties. They are designed to teach elementary students about their roles as individuals, workers, and consumers, and to prepare middle and high school students for key economic and workforce issues they will face. For more information, visit https://www.jasouthflorida.org/.
