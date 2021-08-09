Self-Esteem Coach Teams up With Camp Katina to Motivate and Inspire Underserved Youth in South Florida
DAVIE, FL, USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Self Esteem Doctor, Simone Alicia will visit West Broward Gymnastics Academy in Davie on August 13, 2021 to work alongside Katina Taylor in her annual ‘Camp Katina Event’ motivating more than 50 underserved young girls.
This will be The Self Esteem Doctor’s third year supporting Camp Katina, leading the girls in self-esteem building activities that fit the vibrant tone of this camp.
As Camp Katina’s website states: “This camp is a moving experience for all that are involved and witness it. The love and joy felt in this camp is electric. The Miami Dolphin Cheerleaders along with Katina’s brother, Miami Dolphin NFL All-Pro, Zach Thomas are amongst many cheering on the campers.”
This year, like previous years, Dr. Simone will match the unsurpassed energy of love embedded in this 2-day camping experience.
“Katina is a genuine representation of her camp.” Dr. Simone says, “She believes in what she is teaching and is a powerful role model for these young girls. It’s a pleasure to work alongside her and bring my A game!”
The room will be filled with proud young voices chanting affirmations and doing their confident runway walk as Dr. Simone delivers her signature “NLP: Modeling Confidence Presentation” to this deserving group.
As a former runway model and expert Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) Practitioner, Dr. Simone has fused the inspiration from the fashion world with the proven tools of the self-development world to create a highly engaging self-esteem building experience.
The “NLP: Modeling Confidence Presentation” was first launched at Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week and will now be featured in Camp Katina for the young campers who come from various organizations such as, the Overtown Youth Center, Urban League and Boys and Girls Clubs of Dade and Broward County.
To support Camp Katina’s mission to serve and empower underserved youth in South Florida, please visit their website at campkatina.org/
To learn more about The Self Esteem Doctor, Simone Alicia, please visit www.TheSelfEsteemDoctor.com
