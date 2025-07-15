Statement on Supreme Court Ruling
“The Supreme Court just greenlit Trump’s continued assault on the Department of Education and every student, teacher and parent across the country.
“As Governor, I’m determined to ensure every New Yorker can access a quality, affordable education — and that every teacher has the support they need to help students succeed.
“Today’s ruling pushes that promise further out of reach by opening the door to devastating layoffs, deeper funding cuts and worse outcomes for our kids.”
