Developing Next-Generation Technologies

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the grand opening of the CHIPS for America Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Accelerator, with an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the NY CREATES Albany Nanotech Complex. The EUV Accelerator, which officially began operations on July 1, is one of three announced NSTC flagship research and development (R&D) facilities across the U.S. In December 2023, the Governor announced a new $10 billion partnership with leaders from the semiconductor industry such as IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and others to establish a next-generation semiconductor research and development center at NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex. The public-private partnership will fund the construction of the cutting-edge High NA Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Center — the first and only publicly-owned High NA EUV Center in North America — that will support the research and development of the world’s most complex and powerful semiconductors. In addition to the transformative investment in New York’s Capital Region, this partnership will make New York State home to the nation's most advanced, publicly-owned semiconductor R&D infrastructure, supporting the long-term growth of New York’s tech economy. This unprecedented State-led partnership paved the way for establishment of Albany as the location for the federal EUV Accelerator, which will invest at least an additional $825 million at the campus to undertake R&D critical to national and economic security.

“The opening of the NSTC EUV Accelerator showcases what public and private partnership can accomplish to bolster the state’s workforce, while setting the stage for semiconductor research and manufacturing nationwide,” Governor Hochul said. “Since taking office, I have remained committed to ensuring New York continues to lead in business, manufacturing, technology and research innovation, and this launch is only the beginning.”

Natcast CEO Deirdre Handford said, “The grand opening of the EUV Accelerator marks a momentous milestone for Natcast, the NSTC, and the entire U.S. semiconductor ecosystem, as this state-of-the-art facility underscores our commitment to developing and advancing next-generation semiconductor technologies here in the U.S. EUV lithography has emerged as the cornerstone technology to enable the high-volume production of smaller, faster, and more efficient chips. Through the EUV Accelerator, we are providing Natcast and NSTC Member researchers access to the critical tools needed to facilitate a wider range of research and a path to commercialization to advance U.S. leadership in the technologies of tomorrow.”

The EUV Accelerator enables researchers from Natcast, NSTC Member organizations, and NY CREATES to work collaboratively to conduct research and development activities essential to driving faster commercialization of advanced semiconductor technology.

Key capabilities at the EUV Accelerator include:

Access to cutting-edge EUV lithography tools and next-generation R&D capabilities, including a high numerical aperture (NA) EUV system, with standard NA EUV currently available and High NA EUV expected in 2026.

Collaboration space and resources for industry, academic, and government partners to advance technological innovation.

Dedicated onsite Natcast offices and staff to support Natcast and NSTC Member researchers.

Support for programs that provide, foster, and grow a talented workforce.

Facilitation of broad NSTC Member engagement by fostering an open, collaborative R&D environment within the EUV Accelerator and across all NSTC facilities.

Along with the CHIPS for America Design and Collaboration Facility (DCF) and the CHIPS for America NSTC Prototyping and NAPMP Advanced Packaging Piloting Facility (PPF), the EUV Accelerator will be a world-class destination for advanced semiconductor R&D in the United States. Together, the three NSTC flagship R&D facilities are addressing critical gaps in the current ecosystem, offering unparalleled value to a wide array of stakeholders across the semiconductor value chain, including universities, small businesses, large manufacturers, and government agencies, and helping to build a strong and vibrant U.S. semiconductor ecosystem.

NY CREATES is acquiring and installing a High NA EUV lithography tool, designed and manufactured by ASML, at its Albany NanoTech Complex, where industry partners including Micron, IBM, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron, and others will use the most advanced semiconductor equipment ever made. New York’s High NA EUV Center positions the state as a destination for research and development of the innovative chip technology that powers nearly every smartphone, tablet, laptop, and computer server today. The Center will also foster international partnerships as world-renowned research organizations expand their presence here, drawing businesses from around the globe.

To support this project, New York State has invested $1 billion to expand the Albany NanoTech Complex with the establishment of the High NA EUV Center through the purchase of ASML’s EXE:5200 High NA EUV scanner, as well as the construction of NanoFab Reflection, a new, highly sophisticated building with more than 50,000 sq. ft. of cleanroom space that will encourage future partner growth and support new initiatives like the National Semiconductor Technology Center, National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program, and Department of Defense Microelectronics Commons program, the latter of which was recently awarded to New York State. The project created approximately 500 to 600 union construction jobs at prevailing wage during the two-year construction phase.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, New York continues to make strategic investments to support new research, development and manufacturing all throughout the state’s semiconductor ecosystem - and we’re seeing those investments generate dividends. Today’s milestone represents the latest in our efforts. Thanks to strong public-private partnerships, and vital support from federal and state partners, America’s semiconductor resurgence runs through New York, with the EUV Accelerator playing a crucial role, generating regional and statewide economic growth.”

NYCREATES President and CEO Dave Anderson said, “NY CREATES and our A industry partners are proud to continue our two-decade-long history of advancing semiconductor technologies, and as Natcast cuts the ribbon to share with the world that the EUV Accelerator is operational and their offices at our Albany NanoTech Complex are open, this latest partnership undoubtedly represents a pivotal step forward in accelerating U.S. innovation over the long-term. With accessible, standard numerical aperture EUV lithography capabilities available today, and access to High NA EUV equipment available next year, we are proud that NY CREATES is supporting the NSTC’s mission and enabling groundbreaking research, impactful economic growth, and strategic workforce development, all of which are imperative for America’s national security and economic leadership.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “It is not surprising that New York is rising as a preeminent leader in the semiconductor space as a result of the relentless work of Senator Charles Schumer, Governor Kathy Hochul, and our elected leaders including Congressman Paul Tonko. Their work allows SUNY to do what we do best in educating the industry leaders and professionals of tomorrow while providing a state-of-the-art environment to foster research and manufacturing innovation. We are proud to join in celebrating the NSTC EUV Accelerator and thankful to Natcast, NSTC, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and all the hardworking policymakers, industry partners, and their teams that made today possible.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “America’s first-ever National Semiconductor Technology Center is open for business! Today, the eyes of the world turn to Albany and Upstate NY as the next frontier where the scientific and engineering breakthroughs in chipmaking that we cannot even fathom today will happen. The ribbon cutting for this facility will be heard like a sonic boom and make it clear that America will lead the future of semiconductor technology. This is the day I long envisioned when I created the NSTC program in my CHIPS & Science Law. This facility will allow the nation’s top scientists, universities, and companies to access the most advanced machinery in the world for developing microchips. It is the start of a historic new effort by the federal government to ensure the next generation of microchips will be developed here in America, here in the Capital Region, not in China, not overseas. Today, we help usher in America’s next era of chip research and manufacturing, with Upstate NY leading the way.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, "The opening of the NSTC EUV Accelerator is a milestone for New York and the entire country. This state-of-the-art facility builds up America's semiconductor industry and strengthens our national security, all while creating good-paying jobs Upstate. I fought hard to pass the CHIPS and Science Act to bring investments like this home, and today I'm proud to see results that help cement New York's role as a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “For years since the passage of the historic and transformational CHIPS and Science Act, we’ve been telling anyone who will listen that New York is an industry leader uniquely positioned to propel long-term American semiconductor innovation. Today, we celebrate that successful push and the incredible new opportunities it unlocks in innovation, job creation, research, and so much more. I’m also thrilled that my Microelectronics Research for Energy Innovation Act will complement future EUV R&D. As we celebrate this grand opening and cheer all those who helped us get to this exciting moment, let’s make certain that we, as partners in government, academia, and industry, continue to invest in the pioneering spirit of innovation that the Capital Region has long exemplified.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Thanks to investments secured by the State Legislature and Governor Hochul, the Capital Region is leading the country and the world when it comes to public sector AI and semiconductor engineering research. These jobs attract the scientists and workers of tomorrow, boosting our regional economy while public and private partnerships lead the way. This new accelerator puts Albany's Nanotech Complex and our Capital Region on the map of semiconductor engineering for years, if not decades to come. I want to thank Governor Hochul, former President Joe Biden, and my legislative colleagues for their work in securing the investments that made today possible and look forward to continuing to strengthen our Capital Regional's national leadership when it comes to semiconductor engineering and AI."

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III said, “The grand opening of the NSTC EUV Accelerator at the Albany NanoTech Complex marks a historic moment not just for the Capital Region, but for all of New York. This investment in advanced semiconductor research and manufacturing strengthens our local economy, creates high quality jobs, and solidifies New York’s position as a leader in technological innovation. I thank Governor Hochul, NY CREATES, and all the partners for their continued commitment to sustainable growth in our state.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “I want to thank Leader Schumer, Congressman Tonko, and Governor Kathy Hochul for their tireless efforts and advocacy. This is another huge milestone for the City of Albany, the Capital Region, and the state of New York. The investments in semiconductor technology at NY Creates is solidifying Albany's legacy in developing cutting edge innovations, and will ensure our global leadership in EUV research and development."

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “This is an historic day for Albany County and New York State as it reinforces our position as a world leader in semiconductor innovation and manufacturing while strengthening our local economy with high-paying tech and construction jobs. Congratulations again to Governor Hochul on this public-private partnership which makes us stronger, recognizes and supports the Capital Region and the NY Creates Albany NanoTech Complex as a leader in semiconductor research and development.”

Governor Hochul has prioritized the semiconductor industry as a major part of her Executive Budgets since taking office. The Governor has secured $100 million in additional funding for the Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts New York (FAST NY) program. Launched in December 2022, FAST NY has awarded more than $175 million to prepare more than 2,500 acres across 20 sites in every Upstate region for shovel-readiness, a key feature businesses seek when looking to locate.

Under Governor Hochul’s administration, New York has secured transformative manufacturing investments including Chobani's $1.2 billion expansion in the Mohawk Valley, IBM's multi-billion dollar semiconductor research initiatives, Micron Technology's historic $100 billion semiconductor facility in Central New York — the largest private investment in state history — and numerous other reshoring projects that have created thousands of jobs statewide. The Governor's focus on workforce development, supply chain resilience, and robust support for minority and women-owned businesses has positioned New York as the premier destination for companies seeking to bring critical manufacturing operations back to America. This latest investment in Albany’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem demonstrates how strategic state partnerships can catalyze transformative economic development that strengthens communities, secures supply chains, and advances America's technological competitiveness on the global stage.