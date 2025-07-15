Defending Reproductive Rights

“The anti-abortion extremists are at it again. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is still trying to target a New York doctor for prescribing legal medication used to provide an abortion.

“For the second time, Acting Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck has rejected Texas’ attempt to file a judgment against the doctor — citing New York’s shield laws and defending the freedom generations of women fought to secure. Attorney General Paxton should focus more on his own private life instead of dictating the personal decisions of women across America.

“Our response to their baseless claim is clear: no way in hell. New York won’t be bullied. And I’ll never back down from this fight.”