inGeniti Launches Globally Compatible Energy Management Platform After DISTRIBUTECH Success

IRVINE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGeniti, Inc., an award-winning global energy innovator and Top 25 company selected by EPRI's Incubatenergy Labs, today announced major upgrades to its Optima platform, the first universal energy management solution designed from inception for global compatibility.
Following successful demonstrations at DISTRIBUTECH International (DTECH), the enhanced Optima platform now provides real-time control of any electrical device, anywhere in the world, regardless of regional voltage, frequency, or system type. From residential appliances to large-scale industrial equipment, Optima enables seamless, flexible energy management at significantly lower cost.
Built for Global Deployment from Day One
Unlike conventional solutions that require country-specific adaptations, Optima was engineered to remove geographic and technical barriers from the start. Its flexible architecture allows users to deploy the same platform globally, streamlining operations across multiple countries without additional customization or integration costs.
Optima configurations include:
Optima Safe-4
Supports single-phase devices
Voltage: 110–240V
Load capacity: up to 4kW
Plug-and-play global compatibility for residential and light commercial/industrial applications
Optima Safe-8/12
Supports two-phase devices
Voltage: 110–240V
Load capacity: up to 12kW (available in 8kW or 12kW configurations)
Compact cabled design for flexible placement in residential/commercial and industrial settings
Optima Shelter-50
Supports three-phase devices
Voltage: 110–480V
Load capacity: up to 50kW
Features cable intercept technology and a fully pre-packaged system for rapid, scalable deployment with commercial, industrial, and agricultural equipment
Optima Vault
Supports customizable three-phase systems
Voltage: 110–480V
Load capacity: unlimited, based on load requirements
Includes swappable external current transformers (CTs) for service point monitoring applications
Requires load-specific external contactors and cable intercepts to be fitted for energy management of high-power commercial/industrial/agricultural loads
Universal Energy Control at Lower Cost
inGeniti’s enhanced Optima platform and algorithm provides a 25% improvement in energy efficiency at under 10% of the cost of upgrading to a new smart appliance. By enabling direct control of legacy and modern devices alike, Optima allows users to upgrade their energy management capabilities without costly equipment replacements.
The system is designed to integrate with a wide variety of electrical devices across industries, including:
Residential and commercial appliances
HVAC systems
Industrial machinery
Agricultural pumpsets
Solar & storage energy systems via inverters
Any behind-the-meter grid-connected assets
Users can monitor, control, and optimize energy use in real time, improving efficiency while reducing operational complexity and cost.
Smarter Resource Management, Worldwide
The Optima platform’s real-time control capabilities give organisations the flexibility to manage energy usage across multiple regions using a single system. This means lower operating costs, less waste, and more control, all without requiring expensive infrastructure changes.
By standardizing energy management through Optima, businesses, utilities, and industrial operators can reduce energy spend, lower carbon emissions, and improve grid responsiveness, regardless of geography.
“We didn’t retrofit our technology for international markets—we designed Optima to be global from the ground up,” said Bhartendu Sinha, CEO of inGeniti.
“Wherever there’s a device that uses power, Optima makes it smarter, cleaner, and easier to manage.”
Addressing Critical Global Challenges
With electricity consumption expected to increase by 3–10x globally over the next decade, and grid resilience becoming a top priority worldwide, flexible and scalable energy management solutions are essential. The Optima platform directly addresses these challenges by delivering universal compatibility and real-time optimization in a single, integrated solution.
By removing the need for multiple solutions or expensive retrofits, Optima lowers barriers to adoption and accelerates the transition to smarter, cleaner energy usage.
Market Applications
The enhanced Optima platform is applicable to:
Utilities and grid operators seeking real-time load control
Commercial, industrial, and agricultural users needing flexible, scalable energy optimization
Global enterprises managing facilities across multiple countries
Energy aggregators supporting distributed energy resources (DERs) and virtual power plants (VPPs)
