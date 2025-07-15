inGeniti Launches Globally Compatible Energy Management Platform After DISTRIBUTECH Success

inGeniti: Innovating universal energy management for a smarter, connected world. Optima: A patent-pending platform for managing any electrical device globally, with real-time control and optimization. The inGeniti Optima suite: Safe 4, Safe 8/12, Shelter 50, and Vault – managing any electrical device, anywhere.

Upgraded Optima Platform Delivers Real-Time Control of Any Electrical Device, Anywhere—At Lower Cost

IRVINE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGeniti, Inc., an award-winning global energy innovator and Top 25 company selected by EPRI's Incubatenergy Labs, today announced major upgrades to its Optima platform, the first universal energy management solution designed from inception for global compatibility.

Following successful demonstrations at DISTRIBUTECH International (DTECH), the enhanced Optima platform now provides real-time control of any electrical device, anywhere in the world, regardless of regional voltage, frequency, or system type. From residential appliances to large-scale industrial equipment, Optima enables seamless, flexible energy management at significantly lower cost.

Built for Global Deployment from Day One

Unlike conventional solutions that require country-specific adaptations, Optima was engineered to remove geographic and technical barriers from the start. Its flexible architecture allows users to deploy the same platform globally, streamlining operations across multiple countries without additional customization or integration costs.

Optima configurations include:

Optima Safe-4

Supports single-phase devices

Voltage: 110–240V

Load capacity: up to 4kW

Plug-and-play global compatibility for residential and light commercial/industrial applications

Optima Safe-8/12

Supports two-phase devices

Voltage: 110–240V

Load capacity: up to 12kW (available in 8kW or 12kW configurations)

Compact cabled design for flexible placement in residential/commercial and industrial settings

Optima Shelter-50

Supports three-phase devices

Voltage: 110–480V

Load capacity: up to 50kW

Features cable intercept technology and a fully pre-packaged system for rapid, scalable deployment with commercial, industrial, and agricultural equipment

Optima Vault

Supports customizable three-phase systems

Voltage: 110–480V

Load capacity: unlimited, based on load requirements

Includes swappable external current transformers (CTs) for service point monitoring applications

Requires load-specific external contactors and cable intercepts to be fitted for energy management of high-power commercial/industrial/agricultural loads

Universal Energy Control at Lower Cost

inGeniti’s enhanced Optima platform and algorithm provides a 25% improvement in energy efficiency at under 10% of the cost of upgrading to a new smart appliance. By enabling direct control of legacy and modern devices alike, Optima allows users to upgrade their energy management capabilities without costly equipment replacements.

The system is designed to integrate with a wide variety of electrical devices across industries, including:

Residential and commercial appliances

HVAC systems

Industrial machinery

Agricultural pumpsets

Solar & storage energy systems via inverters

Any behind-the-meter grid-connected assets

Users can monitor, control, and optimize energy use in real time, improving efficiency while reducing operational complexity and cost.

Smarter Resource Management, Worldwide

The Optima platform’s real-time control capabilities give organisations the flexibility to manage energy usage across multiple regions using a single system. This means lower operating costs, less waste, and more control, all without requiring expensive infrastructure changes.

By standardizing energy management through Optima, businesses, utilities, and industrial operators can reduce energy spend, lower carbon emissions, and improve grid responsiveness, regardless of geography.

“We didn’t retrofit our technology for international markets—we designed Optima to be global from the ground up,” said Bhartendu Sinha, CEO of inGeniti.

“Wherever there’s a device that uses power, Optima makes it smarter, cleaner, and easier to manage.”

Addressing Critical Global Challenges

With electricity consumption expected to increase by 3–10x globally over the next decade, and grid resilience becoming a top priority worldwide, flexible and scalable energy management solutions are essential. The Optima platform directly addresses these challenges by delivering universal compatibility and real-time optimization in a single, integrated solution.

By removing the need for multiple solutions or expensive retrofits, Optima lowers barriers to adoption and accelerates the transition to smarter, cleaner energy usage.

Market Applications

The enhanced Optima platform is applicable to:

Utilities and grid operators seeking real-time load control

Commercial, industrial, and agricultural users needing flexible, scalable energy optimization

Global enterprises managing facilities across multiple countries

Energy aggregators supporting distributed energy resources (DERs) and virtual power plants (VPPs)

About inGeniti

inGeniti, Inc. develops AI-enabled, patent-pending solutions for global energy management. Selected by EPRI's Incubatenergy Labs as one of the Top 25 Energy Innovators at DTECH 2025, inGeniti is transforming how electrical systems are monitored, controlled, and optimized worldwide. The company’s focus is on scalable, real-world solutions that reduce energy costs, improve system resilience, and support global sustainability goals.

For more information, visit: www.ingeniti.com

Media Contact:

press@ingeniti.com

