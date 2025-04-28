inGeniti Recognized as a Top Emerging Energy Innovator at DISTRIBUTECH 2025

"inGeniti’s vision: one unified solution to manage all energy and water systems globally." "Optima enables complete control, monitoring, and optimization of any electrical device, anywhere." "inGeniti delivers high-impact value through cost savings, efficiency, and rural transformation."

IRVINE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGeniti, the company solving the "last-mile problem" for distributed energy resources (DERs), is proud to announce its recognition as one of the 25 emerging companies shaping the future of energy innovation at DISTRIBUTECH International 2025 in Dallas, Texas. Recently featured in EE Power’s article "25 Emerging Companies Pitch the Future of Energy at DISTRIBUTECH", inGeniti’s breakthrough Optima Solution is redefining how utilities and consumers manage and optimize energy systems worldwide.

At DISTRIBUTECH, EPRI’s prestigious Incubatenergy Labs program selected 25 standout startups from over 350 global applicants. These companies, including inGeniti, presented pioneering technologies to address critical challenges in grid modernization, decarbonization, electrification, and energy resilience.

inGeniti’s Optima platform stood apart as the only solution that fully solves the "last-mile" problem for DERs — enabling seamless connection, real-time monitoring, intelligent control, and dynamic optimization of any electrical device, anywhere. Unlike traditional approaches that require expensive retrofits, complex software integration, or specific network conditions, Optima provides a universal, cost-effective, and scalable foundation for DER-centric innovation.

"In a world racing toward decentralized and intelligent energy, solving the last-mile challenge is critical," says Bhartendu Sinha, CEO and Founder of inGeniti. "Optima allows utilities, businesses, and consumers to connect, monitor, and optimize every device without costly upgrades, transforming what’s possible for DER integration and smart energy management."

Powering a New Generation of DER-Centric Solutions

inGeniti’s innovation comes at a crucial time as the energy industry faces mounting demands:

Widespread electrification across homes, businesses, and industry.

Rapid growth in renewable energy and distributed energy resources (DERs).

Increasing need for grid flexibility, resilience, and real-time control.

Optima directly enables improved solutions for DER-centric applications, including:

Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) and demand response aggregation.

Microgrid optimization without costly infrastructure changes.

Predictive maintenance and asset health monitoring for legacy and smart devices.

Dynamic load shifting to balance renewable variability and reduce peak demand.

Plug-and-play integration of new energy assets into existing grids.

Optima offers:

Universal Compatibility: Supports global voltage, frequency, and connection standards.

Flexible Connectivity: WiFi, cellular, PLC, RF mesh, and satellite.

Granular, Real-Time Optimization: Adjusts based on live grid conditions, energy pricing, and user needs.

Comprehensive Protection: Voltage, current, frequency, temperature, and fault protections.

By transforming the device-level ecosystem into an intelligent, connected energy network, inGeniti is enabling a smarter, cleaner, and more resilient grid — without the need for disruptive, expensive upgrades.

Following the DISTRIBUTECH event, inGeniti and other finalists advance into a four-month demonstration phase, culminating in the Incubatenergy Labs Demo Day this October in Nashville, where real-world performance will validate their groundbreaking solutions.

About inGeniti

inGeniti develops scalable, universal technologies that revolutionize energy management at the edge of the grid. By solving the last-mile challenge for DERs, inGeniti empowers utilities, businesses, and consumers to connect, monitor, and optimize any device, anywhere, unlocking the full potential of the clean energy future.

