787 Coffee Leaders Earn SCA Certification at Florence Academy, Advancing Specialty Coffee Expertise

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 787 Coffee co-founder and CEO, along with co-founder Sam Sepulveda, recently completed the rigorous SCA CVA (Specialty Coffee Association Coffee Value Assessment) certification program at La Marzocco's renowned Accademia del Espresso in Florence, Italy. This advanced training represents the company's ongoing commitment to coffee excellence and reinforces 787 Coffee's position as a leader in the specialty coffee industry.The intensive two-day program, organized in partnership with BWT water filtration systems, provided comprehensive training in professional coffee cupping methodologies, sensory analysis, and quality assessment protocols that form the foundation of the global specialty coffee industry.Understanding the SCA CVA: The Gold Standard of Coffee EvaluationThe SCA CVA certification represents the highest level of professional coffee assessment training available in the industry. The program teaches participants to evaluate coffee using the internationally recognized 100-point scoring system, which examines ten distinct quality attributes including aroma, flavor, aftertaste, acidity, body, balance, sweetness, clean cup, uniformity, and overall impression."This certification is about more than just tasting coffee," explains Eco. "It's about understanding the complete journey from farm to cup, recognizing the subtle differences that distinguish exceptional coffee from the ordinary, and applying scientific methodology to ensure consistent quality."The CVA methodology serves as the industry's universal language for coffee quality, enabling producers, traders, roasters, and café operators worldwide to communicate about coffee characteristics with precision and consistency.Strategic Investment in Coffee ExcellenceThe Florence training represents 787 Coffee's continued investment in professional development and industry leadership. The Accademia del Espresso, located in the heart of Florence's historic center, combines traditional Italian coffee culture with cutting-edge specialty coffee education, making it one of the world's most prestigious coffee training facilities."Our participation in this program reflects our fundamental belief that great coffee requires continuous learning and improvement," said co-founder Sam Sepulveda. "Every advancement in our understanding directly translates to better experiences for coffee lovers who trust us with their daily ritual."The training covered advanced topics including:Standardized cupping protocols and calibration techniquesSensory analysis and flavor wheel utilizationQuality control methodologies for coffee procurementUnderstanding terroir and processing method impactsWater quality optimization for extraction excellenceDocumentation and scoring systems for professional evaluationImpact on Coffee Quality and Industry StandardsFor consumers, this certification translates to measurable improvements in coffee quality and consistency. The rigorous evaluation methods learned through SCA CVA training ensure that every coffee selected by 787 Coffee has been assessed using internationally recognized standards."When consumers choose coffee from establishments with SCA-certified staff, they're guaranteed a level of quality assurance that simply doesn't exist elsewhere," notes industry analyst Maria Rodriguez from Coffee Quality Institute. "This certification represents a commitment to excellence that goes far beyond casual coffee appreciation."The training also emphasized the critical role of water quality in coffee extraction, with BWT's participation highlighting how every element of the brewing process contributes to the final cup quality.Key Learning Outcomes and ApplicationsThe intensive program provided several key insights that will directly impact 787 Coffee's operations:Quality Assessment Precision: Enhanced ability to identify and articulate the subtle characteristics that distinguish exceptional coffee lots from standard offerings.Procurement Excellence: Improved capability to work directly with coffee producers and importers to source the highest quality beans based on objective, measurable criteria.Consistency Standards: Implementation of standardized evaluation protocols that ensure uniform quality across all coffee offerings.Educational Foundation: Strengthened ability to educate customers about coffee quality, origins, and preparation methods based on internationally recognized standards.The Future of Specialty CoffeeThe specialty coffee industry continues to evolve, with increasing emphasis on traceability, sustainability, and quality transparency. The SCA CVA certification positions 787 Coffee at the forefront of these industry developments."The future of specialty coffee lies in the intersection of traditional craftsmanship and scientific precision," explains Eco. "This training represents our commitment to both honoring coffee's cultural heritage and embracing the analytical tools that ensure consistent excellence."Industry trends indicate growing consumer demand for transparency in coffee sourcing and preparation. The SCA CVA training provides the framework for communicating these quality standards effectively to increasingly sophisticated coffee consumers.Commitment to Continuous ExcellenceThis Florence training represents the latest milestone in 787 Coffee's ongoing professional development initiatives. The company's leadership team regularly participates in industry conferences, origin visits, and advanced training programs to stay current with evolving best practices and emerging trends."Coffee is a living, breathing industry," notes Sam Sepulveda. "What we learned in Florence will inform our operations for years to come, but it's just one step in our continuous journey toward coffee excellence."The company plans to implement new quality control protocols based on the SCA CVA methodology, enhance staff training programs, and develop customer education initiatives that share insights from the Florence experience.Industry Recognition and StandardsThe SCA CVA certification is recognized globally as the premier credential for coffee quality assessment. Organizations worldwide rely on SCA-certified professionals to ensure coffee quality meets international standards."This certification isn't just about individual achievement," emphasizes Eco. "It's about contributing to industry-wide elevation of coffee standards and helping consumers understand what truly exceptional coffee tastes like."The training also reinforced the importance of collaboration within the coffee industry, from farmers and processors to roasters and café operators, in maintaining the quality standards that define specialty coffee.About 787 Coffee787 Coffee is a specialty coffee company committed to excellence in every aspect of coffee production and service. Founded on the principles of quality, education, and community, the company continues to invest in professional development and industry leadership to ensure the highest standards of coffee excellence.The company's leadership team regularly participates in industry training programs and maintains active involvement in specialty coffee organizations to stay current with evolving best practices and emerging trends in the global coffee industry.About the SCA CVA ProgramThe Specialty Coffee Association Coffee Value Assessment (CVA) program represents the industry's most comprehensive training in coffee quality evaluation. Based on scientific methodology and international standards, the program provides participants with the skills necessary to assess coffee quality using globally recognized protocols.About the Specialty Coffee Association: The SCA is the world's largest coffee trade association, representing thousands of coffee professionals from producers to baristas. 