787 Coffee Joins World of Coffee Geneva 2025 - Bringing Innovation to Continue Leading NYC Specialty Coffee

Puerto Rican-Owned Coffee Company Brings Global Sustainability Insights to Transform New York City's Coffee Culture and bring innovation to 787 Coffee shops.

Great coffee starts with great relationships — Our team, and every caffeinated customer who trusts us. Innovation happens when you combine tradition with relentless curiosity about what's possible.” — Brandon Pena

GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 787 Coffee, recognized as one of New York City's premier specialty coffee destinations, announced today how insights from the prestigious World of Coffee Geneva 2025 trade show will drive new innovations across their farm-to-cup operations. The company's leadership team returned from the three-day international event with breakthrough strategies that will enhance their already industry-leading sustainability practices and single-origin coffee quality.NYC Coffee Pioneer Embraces Global Innovation"Coffee is not just our business—it's our responsibility to our community, our farmers, and our planet," said Brandon, CEO and Founder of 787 Coffee. "At World of Coffee Geneva 2025, we didn't just observe the future of specialty coffee; we actively shaped our strategy to bring these innovations directly to New York City's coffee lovers."787 Coffee's presence at the Specialty Coffee Association's flagship European event reinforced the company's position as a sustainability leader in the highly competitive NYC coffee market. The team engaged with award-winning equipment manufacturers, participated in scientific coffee research sessions, and explored cutting-edge sustainability initiatives that will directly benefit their operations.Scientific Precision Meets Puerto Rican HeritageThe company's unique farm-to-cup model, featuring single-origin beans from their Maricao, Puerto Rico operations and partner farms in Colombia and Mexico, gained new scientific backing through research presented at the University of Zurich gathering. Data-driven studies on coffee biology and chemistry validate 787 Coffee's commitment to quality control from soil composition to final extraction."Our vertical integration from farms to NYC cafes gives us unprecedented quality control," explained the leadership team. "The scientific insights from Geneva reinforce why our approach delivers consistently superior coffee experiences."Sustainability Leadership Sets Industry Standard787 Coffee's sustainability initiatives align with global coffee industry trends showcased at Geneva, including the Specialty Coffee Association's carbon offset program that will plant 22,000 tree seedlings in Burundi coffee regions. The company's existing clean water filtration systems and environmentally conscious operations position them ahead of industry sustainability requirements.Key sustainability advantages that distinguish 787 Coffee in the NYC market include:Clean Water Technology: Advanced filtration systems that enhance both taste and environmental responsibilitySingle-Origin Transparency: Direct relationships with our partner farms as well as our own coffee farm in Maricao, Puerto Rico ensure ethical sourcing, sustainability, eco-friendliness that benefit the consumer by bringing coffee from farms that take care of our planet.Farm-to-Cup Traceability: Complete supply chain control minimizing environmental impactCommunity Investment: Supporting both Puerto Rican farming communities and in the neighborhoods that we serve with our coffee shops in NYC , Texas, Puerto RIco and now in Westfield, NJ.Award-Winning Equipment IntegrationFollowing exposure to the 2025 SCA Best New Product Award winners, including Fellow Espresso Series 1 and Ubermilk PLUS X, 787 Coffee is evaluating technology integrations that will enhance customer experience while maintaining their artisanal coffee standards."Innovation must serve quality, not replace it," noted the company's operations team. "We're strategically adopting technologies that amplify our baristas' skills and our coffee's inherent excellence."Global Network, Local ImpactThe World of Coffee : Geneva's Roaster Villages East and West, alongside the International Trade Centre's showcase of global coffee exporters, strengthening the work of smaller coffee companies and farms. 787 Coffee's position in international coffee sourcing networks is growing as we continue to expand and as we want to bring specialty coffee to our caffeinated customers so they taste a variarity of origins, textures, flavors with farms that align with the innovation ans sustainability the coffee world needs today. These relationships support the company's mission to bring world-class single-origin varieties to NYC coffee enthusiasts.The company's leadership engaged with coffee professionals from Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific, building relationships that will expand their already impressive single-origin coffee portfolio.Market Leadership Through EducationOur commitment to continuous learning reflects their broader mission to elevate NYC's coffee culture. The team participated in SCA Lecture Series sessions, specialized workshops, and networking events that directly inform customer education programs across their locations."Our customers deserve more than great coffee—they deserve to understand the science, sustainability, and craftsmanship behind every cup," said the company's education director. "Geneva reinforced our commitment to making specialty coffee accessible and meaningful."Competitive Advantage in Premium NYC MarketAs New York City's coffee market continues expanding, 787 Coffee's combination of Puerto Rican heritage, sustainability, leadership, Mexican and Colombian coffee and global innovation insights positions the company for continued growth. Their farm-to-cup model offers unique advantages in a market increasingly focused on origin transparency and environmental responsibility.Industry analysts note that 787 Coffee's approach—combining traditional Puerto Rican coffee cultivation with cutting-edge sustainability practices and scientific precision—creates significant competitive differentiation in NYC's crowded specialty coffee landscape.Future Innovation PipelineBased on insights from World of Coffee Geneva 2025, 787 Coffee announced several upcoming initiatives:Enhanced Filtration Systems: Integration of BWT water+more technology for improved taste and sustainabilityExpanded Single-Origin Portfolio: New Puerto Rican micro-lot offerings featuring scientific cultivation techniquesSustainability Partnerships: Collaboration opportunities with international environmental organizationsEducational Programming: Customer workshops on coffee science and sustainability - more training to the barista team - always focusing on giving the customers the best cup of coffee.Technology Integration: Selective adoption of award-winning equipment that enhances rather than replaces artisanal qualityAbout 787 CoffeeFounded with a mission to bridge Puerto Rican coffee heritage with New York City's dynamic food culture, 787 Coffee operates multiple locations across NYC, featuring exclusively single-origin Puerto Rican, Mexican and Colombian coffee. The company's farm-to-cup model ensures complete quality control while supporting sustainable farming practices in Maricao, Puerto Rico.787 Coffee's commitment to clean water filtration, environmental sustainability, and scientific coffee preparation has earned recognition as one of New York City's premier specialty coffee destinations. The company combines traditional Puerto Rican cultivation methods with modern sustainability practices and precision brewing techniques.Media Contact:787 Coffee Press RelationsEmail: laura@787coffee.comWebsite: www.787coffee.com

